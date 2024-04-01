Anita Pallenberg ‘Catching Fire’ Doco Premieres - Noise11.com

‘Catching Fire’ is a new documentary about the life of Anita Pallenberg, who was the partner of not one but two Rolling Stones.

Anita was with Stones guitarist Brian Jones from 1965 to 1967 and then Keith Richards from 1967 to 1980. She is the mother of Keith’s first three children Maron (1969), Dandelion Angela (1972) and Tara Jo Jo Gunne (1976 but died soon after birth).

Watch the movie trailer:

Pallenberg is said to be the influence for Keith’s Stones songs ‘She’s A Rainbow’, ‘You Got The Silver’ and ‘All About You’. Even the origins of the violent ‘Gimme Shelter’ were inspired by Anita while Keith was waiting for her to finish the threesome scene in ‘Performance’ with Mick Jagger and Michele Breton. In his book ‘Life’ Keith said, “I wrote Gimme Shelter on a stormy day, sitting in Robert Fraser’s apartment in Mount Street. Anita was shooting Performance at the time, not far away… It was just a terrible fucking day and it was storming out there. I was sitting there in Mount Street and there was this incredible storm over London, so I got into that mode, just looking out of Robert’s window and looking at all these people with their umbrellas being blown out of their grasp and running like hell. And the idea came to me”.

Anita died on 13 June 2017 at age 75.

‘Catching Fire: The Story of Anita Pallenberg’ will come out on May 3, 2024.

