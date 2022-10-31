 ARCA’s 29th Release Is Phil Manning Band Live Around Oz 1975 - Noise11.com
Phil Manning Band Live Around Oz 1975

ARCA’s 29th Release Is Phil Manning Band Live Around Oz 1975

by Paul Cashmere on October 31, 2022

in News

Historic recordings of the Phil Manning Band feature in the 29th edition of ARCA’s Desk Tape Series.

‘Phil Manning Band Live Around Oz 1975’ was recorded by Dave ‘Nightowl’ Ridoutt, Phil’s sound engineer who passed away in 2021. Dave was the inspiration of the Desk Tape Series originally coming together. Dave also worked on the Jo Jo Zep and The Falcons desk tape from 1976, released in June 2020.

Phil recalls, “I had a wah-wah by 1970, like every other guitar player. There was the Vox Cry Baby which became the Jim Dunlop Cry Baby. I’ve still got my original one, in fact I use it on this ARCA recording!”

Phil Manning has been a working musician for over 50 years. “My grandfather had an ill-fated experiment trying to get me to play coronet. That lasted a week. But I had a dozen or so aunties, all musical, and every Sunday when they’d visit, they’d all be around the piano singing old songs. My grandfather never liked the music of Chain. But he was immensely proud of the fact that one of his family was a professional musician AND had a hit (Chain’s “Black And Blue”) on the charts!”

Phil became a blues guitarist right from the start. “An American football coach came to our hometown of Davenport, he had all these records he’d brought from Japan… Bo Diddley, Chuck Berry, so I got interested in all that music. I used to be able to get the radio from Melbourne. (The late legendary disc jockey) Stan Rofe had a show on 3UZ on the weekends, where he’d play R&B covers like ‘I’m A Man’ by the Yardbirds and Stones and then play the original versions by Muddy Waters and Bo Diddley. Hearing Muddy Waters doing ‘Hoochie Coochie Man’ had a real profound effect on me,” Phil says.

Phil Manning Band Live Around Oz 1975 will be released on 1 November.

TRACK LISTING
1 Walkin’ Blues
2 Lover Baby
3 I’m Free
4 Angel Surrender
5 Sweet Little Angel
6 Two Of A Kind
7 The Really Man
8 Lay A Little Lovin’ On Me
9 Booze Is Bad News Blues
10 Tend To My Friend
11 Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door
12 Take Your Chances
13 Sunset Song
14 Train To Ride
15 Like A Rolling Stone
16 Ramblin’ On My Mind
17 Tax Man
18 Band Intro

Noise11.com

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

