Are The Rolling Stones Working With Ryan Tedder? - Noise11.com

A Ryan Tedder tweet that was very quickly deleted has set Rolling Stones rumours on fire.

OneRepublic’s Tedder published a tweet saying “New Stones album is going to blow your mind. So proud. Stay tuned”.

The tweet gathered 1.3k retweets and 7,800 likes before it was deleted.

Tedder has produced Portugal.The Man, John Legend, Bastille, Alicia Keys, Zac Brown, Pink, U2, Rob Thomas and The Fray. The Stones is a giant leap forward for him and it makes you wonder what the band wants to achieve using someone like Tedder.

The last Rolling Stones album of original material was ‘A Bigger Bang’ in 2005, produced by Don Was. The last studio album was their blues covers record ‘Blue & Lonesome’, also produced by Was.

Since 2005 The Rolling Stones have had three new and original songs, ‘Doom and Gloom’ and ‘One More Shot’ in 2012 and ‘Living In A Ghost Town’ in 2020.

