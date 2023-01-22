Australian Album Chart: Taylor Swift 'Midnights' Is Still No 1 - Noise11.com

It’s an eleventh week at No.1 for Taylor Swift and her “Midnights” album in Australia.

“Midnights” and it’s hold on the No.1 spot for an eleventh week makes it now the equal 18th longest running album at the top in Australia, tied with sixteen other albums which have all racked up eleven weeks at the Albums-summit, the other’s this century being “A Star is Born” soundtrack (2018/19), “I Dreamed a Dream” for Susan Boyle (2009/10) and the “Moulin Rouge” soundtrack (2001), while the set regains the No.1 Vinyl Sales spot for a seventh week as the top seller.

Taylor increases her tally of weeks at No.1 during this decade to now 21 weeks, and overall her ten No.1 sets have racked up 37 weeks at the top, placing her now equal tenth on the list for ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Albums (1965 to 2023)’ alongside the recent 37 weeks (Dec. 5th, 2022) notched up by Jimmy Barnes (from 15 #1’s), while if she holds for another week she will tie with Rod Stewart’s 38 weeks (from 7 #1’s).

Logging a fifth overall week at No.2 is the SZA set “SOS”, which remains at the top in New Zealand, The U.S.A. (both fifth week) and Canada (fourth week), the same position her recent No.1 single “Kill Bill” (last week) is sitting at this week. This is followed by a massive forty-three place jump to No.3 for the most recent Arctic Monkeys album “The Car” (HP-2 on entry on Oct. 31st, 2022), now logging a second week within the Top 10 and the album also places at No.3 on the vinyl sales chart, while they also see their classic “AM” album down two places to No.6, which is the No.2 selling vinyl this week, while they claim a third vinyl sales chart entry at No.13 with their “Favourite Worst Nightmare” album.

Four best of sets again sit within the Top 10 this week, with The Weeknd and “The Highlights” down one place to No.4, current national tourist Elton John and his “Diamonds” collection is on hold at No.5 for a third week, with Eminem’s “Curtain Call: The Hits” down one to No.8 and on hold at No.10 is “The Essential” for Foo Fighters. The last two remaining Top 10 entries are for Harry Styles and “Harry’s House”, down one to No.7 (No.15 vinyl) and “Heroes & Villains” by Metro Boomin’, dipping one place to No.9 while it’s current single “Creepin'” hits a new peak of No.7 this week over on the singles chart.

TOP 20:

The only album dropping out of the Top 10 is the just returned “Starboy” for The Weeknd (HP-1, WI10-6a), down two spots to No.11, with further drops for both of the Top 20 Luke Combs entries; ‘This One…’ (12 to No.13) and ‘What You See…’ (14 to No.16), plus Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” (16 to No.19) and Taylor’s “Lover” (18 to No.20; No.9 vinyl). Maroon 5’s “Singles Collection” remains on hold at No.15, while the only rise within the Top 20 is “Fine Line” for Harry Styles, up four spots to No.17.

TOP 30:

Taylor’s two Top 30 sets are “1989” down two to No.22 and up seven to No.24 is her “Reputation”, while Luke Combs sees a three place rise to No.26 for his third set “Growin’ Up”, with the last notable climber within the thirty being the highest placed Aussie act in INXS with “Very Best of”, back up five to No.29, with the second and final best of within this chart section being Eminem and his “Curtain Call 2”, down two places to No.21.

TOP 40:

Kendrick Lamar halves his position from last week by leaping thirty-one places to land at No.31 with “Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City”, thanks to it being the No.7 vinyl seller this week, while he has three further albums within the Vinyl Top 20 chart, “To Pimp a Butterfly is at No.11, followed by “Damn.” at No.12, and his most recent “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” at No.18. The No.6 selling vinyl is “Currents” for Tame Impala, which helps the album to leap back up twenty-five spots to No.35, while the third climb into the Top 40 is for The Weeknd and “Dawn FM”, up nine to No.39.

The Drake and 21 Savage album “Her Loss” drops down ten places to No.32, while “folklore” for Taylor Swift falls seven to No.34, XXXTentacion and his doco soundtrack “Look at Me: The Album” declines nine to No.37, Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ biopic-set is back down eight to No.40 and “The Eminem Show” for Eminem is only down one spot to No.36, but it has now amassed 260 weeks within the Top 100 (equal to five years within the chart).

TOP 50:

Four place drops occur for “Planet Her” by Doja Cat (37 to No.41), ABBA’s “Studio Albums” set (39 to No.43), the self-titled Dua Lipa album (40 to No.44) and Lewis Capaldi’s debut set (42 to No.46), while the biggest fall within this chart section is a five place drop to No.48 for Coldplay’s “Live in Buenos Aires”. Rising back up is the Bon Jovi “Greatest Hits” (47 to No.45), Nirvana and their “Nevermind” album (55 to No.49; No.10 vinyl) and “Red (TsV)” for Taylor Swift is back up three places to land at No.50.

NEW ENTRY:

* #30 (LP#1) – Steel on Steel by Duncan Toombs (Compass Brothers) is the debut studio album for local singer-songwriter, musician and video director, who for the past twenty years has been helping other local artists with their music, having previously won seven Golden Guitar Awards for ‘Music Video for the Year’ between 2010 and 2016 for acts like Sara Storer, Kev Carmody, The McClymonts and Lee Kernaghan.

HP = Highest Position

LW = Last Week

WI10 – Weeks in Top 10

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 13th to the 19th of January 2023

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

