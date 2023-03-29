 Australian Don Broco Fan Flies To London As Band Announce Australian Tour - Noise11.com
Kimberly with Rob Damiani of Don Broco

Kimberly with Rob Damiani of Don Broco

Australian Don Broco Fan Flies To London As Band Announce Australian Tour

by Paul Cashmere on March 29, 2023

in News

Australian Don Broco fan was such a big fan of British rock band Don Broco she booked a non-refundable flight to London to see them. Then they announced an Australian tour. When Kimberley arrived in London she found a message from singer Rob Damiani.

Kimberey said, “I got to watch soundcheck which is an experience in itself. The guys sound-checked their song ‘Anaheim’ which turns out was planned as it was one of the songs I’d requested to be on their setlist for this tour. I then got to meet the guys, Rob and Matt were actually on voice rest but still came out to meet me and they brought me gifts, signed vinyl and tour poster, beanie; hat and an assortment of band shirts. I then got to accompany Si and Tom to the pop up merch store and a local bar which was crazy fun.”

Don Broco’s biggest hit so far is ‘You Wanna Know’ from 2013.

Don Broco have had four albums, the last three were UK Top 10s and the most recent ‘Amazing Things’ was a number one album in the UK in 2021.

Don Broco Australian dates are:

Thursday, May 4: 170 Russell, Melbourne
Saturday, May 6: The Metro, Sydney
Sunday, May 7: The Triffid, Brisbane

