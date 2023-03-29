Australian Don Broco Fan Flies To London As Band Announce Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Australian Don Broco fan was such a big fan of British rock band Don Broco she booked a non-refundable flight to London to see them. Then they announced an Australian tour. When Kimberley arrived in London she found a message from singer Rob Damiani.

Imagine your favourite band not only acknowledging your efforts to come see them but then inviting you to meet them!? Could only be @DONBROCO pic.twitter.com/6OZbnXnBOS — Kimberley (@kimberleyjannee) March 22, 2023

Kimberey said, “I got to watch soundcheck which is an experience in itself. The guys sound-checked their song ‘Anaheim’ which turns out was planned as it was one of the songs I’d requested to be on their setlist for this tour. I then got to meet the guys, Rob and Matt were actually on voice rest but still came out to meet me and they brought me gifts, signed vinyl and tour poster, beanie; hat and an assortment of band shirts. I then got to accompany Si and Tom to the pop up merch store and a local bar which was crazy fun.”

Don Broco’s biggest hit so far is ‘You Wanna Know’ from 2013.

Don Broco have had four albums, the last three were UK Top 10s and the most recent ‘Amazing Things’ was a number one album in the UK in 2021.

Don Broco Australian dates are:

Thursday, May 4: 170 Russell, Melbourne

Saturday, May 6: The Metro, Sydney

Sunday, May 7: The Triffid, Brisbane

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

