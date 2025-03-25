Former Heartbreakers Drummer Stan Lynch Preps Debut Album With The Speaker Wars - Noise11.com

Stan Lynch, the founding member and drummer of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, has a new band called The Speaker Wars.

THE SPEAKER WARS are:

Stan Lynch – Drums

Jon Christopher Davis – Vocals

Jay Michael Smith – Guitar

Brian Patterson – Bass

Steve Ritter – Percussion

Jay Brown – Keyboard

Stan said in a statement, “After my 20-year tenure with the Heartbreakers, I got a second act writing and producing. It was educational beyond measure to learn how to create music from the other side of the glass. Around this time, I met Jon Christopher Davis in Nashville, who casually mentioned that we should start a band – so here I am – in THE SPEAKER WARS, and it’s good to have my old job back. The guys in our new band know how to make great music, and I’m looking forward to another round.”

Davis’ songs have been covered by Dolly Parton, Billy Ray Cyrus and Timothy B. Schmit. He has worked in the stido with Vince Gill, Steve Lukather and Rodney Crowell.

Stan Lynch played on all of the Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers from the 1976 self-titled debut through to 1991’s ‘Into The Great Wide Open’. He did not contribute to Tom’s solo albums. Stan officially left the band in 1994. He did reunite with The Heartbreakers in 2002 to perform ‘Mary Jane’s Last Dance’ at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Stan was also a producer of Eagles ‘Hell Freezes Over’ album and co-wrote the new song ‘Learn To Be Still’ with Don Henley for the album.

‘The Speaker Wars’ Track List:

1. You Make Every Lie Come True

2. It Ain’t Easy

3. Taste Of Heaven

4. Never Ready To Go

5. The Forgiveness Tree

6. When The Moon Cries Wolf

7. Trader’s South

8. Leave Him

9. Sit With My Soul

10. I Wish You Peace

The Speaker Wars debut album will be released 30 May 2025.

