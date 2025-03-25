 Former Heartbreakers Drummer Stan Lynch Preps Debut Album With The Speaker Wars - Noise11.com
The Speaker Wars

The Speaker Wars

Former Heartbreakers Drummer Stan Lynch Preps Debut Album With The Speaker Wars

by Paul Cashmere on March 25, 2025

in News

Stan Lynch, the founding member and drummer of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, has a new band called The Speaker Wars.

THE SPEAKER WARS are:
Stan Lynch – Drums
Jon Christopher Davis – Vocals
Jay Michael Smith – Guitar
Brian Patterson – Bass
Steve Ritter – Percussion
Jay Brown – Keyboard

Stan said in a statement, “After my 20-year tenure with the Heartbreakers, I got a second act writing and producing. It was educational beyond measure to learn how to create music from the other side of the glass. Around this time, I met Jon Christopher Davis in Nashville, who casually mentioned that we should start a band – so here I am – in THE SPEAKER WARS, and it’s good to have my old job back. The guys in our new band know how to make great music, and I’m looking forward to another round.”

Davis’ songs have been covered by Dolly Parton, Billy Ray Cyrus and Timothy B. Schmit. He has worked in the stido with Vince Gill, Steve Lukather and Rodney Crowell.

Stan Lynch played on all of the Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers from the 1976 self-titled debut through to 1991’s ‘Into The Great Wide Open’. He did not contribute to Tom’s solo albums. Stan officially left the band in 1994. He did reunite with The Heartbreakers in 2002 to perform ‘Mary Jane’s Last Dance’ at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Stan was also a producer of Eagles ‘Hell Freezes Over’ album and co-wrote the new song ‘Learn To Be Still’ with Don Henley for the album.

‘The Speaker Wars’ Track List:

1. You Make Every Lie Come True
2. It Ain’t Easy
3. Taste Of Heaven
4. Never Ready To Go
5. The Forgiveness Tree
6. When The Moon Cries Wolf
7. Trader’s South
8. Leave Him
9. Sit With My Soul
10. I Wish You Peace

The Speaker Wars debut album will be released 30 May 2025.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Slinky Vagabond
Slinky Vagabond Is One For Bowie Fans

Keanan Duffty and Fabio Fabbri are Slinky Vagabond and Slinky Vagabond have great connections to the past.

1 day ago
Teddy Swims by Claire Marie Vogel supplied Frontier Touring
Teddy Swims To Play Australia and New Zealand Arenas

Teddy Swims will return to Australia and New Zealand in October for the ‘I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy’ tour.

March 18, 2025
Last Quokka
Last Quokka To Release ‘Take The Fight To The Bastards’ Album Ahead of National Tour

Last Quokka will release ‘Take The Fight To The Bastards’ in one week on 14 March 2025 before heading out with The Peep Temple around Australia.

March 7, 2025
C Thomas Howell Damned Good Man
C. Thomas Howell Premieres ‘Damned Good Man’

Actor and director C. Thomas Howell is fairly new to being a recording artist. His debut album ‘American Storyteller’ (as Tommy Howell) was released in 2023.

February 20, 2025
Lil Baby
Lil Baby Announces World Tour for Live Nation

Lil Baby will tour the world for Live Nation starting 3 June in Houston.

February 19, 2025
Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman
Check Out The Billy Morrison, Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens Video Gods Of Rock N Roll

Billy Morrison has premiered a new music video with Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens for ‘Gods of Rock N Roll’ from The Morrison Project.

February 19, 2025
Small Town Romance Home Fires
Slim Dusty’s Grandson Jim Arneman Is The Third Generation of “The Family Business” As Small Town Romance

Slim Dusty’s grandson Jim Arneman and partner Flora Smith have taken the Kirkpatrick family business into a third generation.

February 13, 2025