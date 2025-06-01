Australian Music Pioneer Marcie Jones Passes Aged 79 - Noise11.com

Marcie Jones, the Marcie from 60s Australian girl group Marcie and the Cookies, has died at the age of 79.

Marcie was born in Melbourne on 26 July 1945. At 15 she was singing that the Canterbury Ballroom and Preston Town Hall. In 1963, still in her teens, she joined the cast of The Go Show.

In 1967 Marcie teamed by with sisters Margaret, Beverley and Wendy Cook to form Marcie and the Cookies. Soon after they were touring the UK with Cliff Richard and the Shadows. They opened for Tom Jones, The Monkees and five Gene Pitney tours.

Marcie and the Cookies only recorded two singles in 1968. When Marcie went solo in the 1970s she released one album ‘That Jones Girl’ in 1974. The album gave Marcie a minor hit in ‘Gonna Get Married’ (no 37, Aust).

Marcie still recorded occasionally over the years. In 1999 she released the four track EP ‘Pure Heart’ which included her self-penned song for her father ‘George Jones’.

Just days ago Marcie posted that she had leukaemia. She leaves is just seven weeks away from her 80th birthday.

Marcie Jones performing with Normie Rowe photo by Ros O’Gorman

