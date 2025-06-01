 Australian Music Pioneer Marcie Jones Passes Aged 79 - Noise11.com
Marcie Jones photo by Ros O'Gorman

Marcie Jones photo by Ros O'Gorman

Australian Music Pioneer Marcie Jones Passes Aged 79

by Paul Cashmere on June 1, 2025

in News

Marcie Jones, the Marcie from 60s Australian girl group Marcie and the Cookies, has died at the age of 79.

Marcie was born in Melbourne on 26 July 1945. At 15 she was singing that the Canterbury Ballroom and Preston Town Hall. In 1963, still in her teens, she joined the cast of The Go Show.

In 1967 Marcie teamed by with sisters Margaret, Beverley and Wendy Cook to form Marcie and the Cookies. Soon after they were touring the UK with Cliff Richard and the Shadows. They opened for Tom Jones, The Monkees and five Gene Pitney tours.

Marcie and the Cookies only recorded two singles in 1968. When Marcie went solo in the 1970s she released one album ‘That Jones Girl’ in 1974. The album gave Marcie a minor hit in ‘Gonna Get Married’ (no 37, Aust).

Marcie still recorded occasionally over the years. In 1999 she released the four track EP ‘Pure Heart’ which included her self-penned song for her father ‘George Jones’.

Just days ago Marcie posted that she had leukaemia. She leaves is just seven weeks away from her 80th birthday.

Marcie Jones photo by Ros O'Gorman Marcie Jones performing with Normie Rowe photo by Ros O’Gorman

 

 

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

John Lennon, music news, noise11.com
John Lennon’s Psychedelic Rolls Royce Is Back On Display At Royal British Columbia Museum in Canada

John Lennon’s 1964 Rolls-Royce Phantom is on display at the Royal British Columbia Museum in Canada until January 2026.

1 day ago
The Beatles in Mono
The Beatles In Mono Returns For First Time In A Decade

The Beatles In Mono, the 14LP set of albums, is being reissued for the first time in a decade, no doubt to dilute the second hand trade of the release than has been selling for thousands of dollars.

2 days ago
John Fogerty Does ‘Taylor’s Versions’ Of His Creedence Clearwater Revival Songs

John Fogerty has done a Taylor Swift, re-recording his classic Creedence Clearwater Revival catalogue to mark the return of his copyright and 80th birthday.

2 days ago
The Who, Pete Townshend. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Roger Daltrey Plays Semantics, Says Zak Starkey Was ‘Retired’ Not Fired

Zak Starkey says The Who's frontman Roger Daltrey told him he had been "retired, not fired" as the band's drummer.

4 days ago
Rick Derringer biography pic from his website
Guitarist Producer Rick Derringer Dies at Age 77

American guitarist and producer Rick Derringer has died at the age of 77.

4 days ago
Bob Dylan at the Hollywood Bowl 31 July 2024 photo with thanks to Richard Gilkerson
Billy Strings Joins Bob Dylan In Washington

Bob Dylan performed ‘All Along the Watchtower’ with Billy Strings in Spokane.

5 days ago
Keb Mo and Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal And Keb’ Mo’ Release Second TajMo Album

Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’ have released their second TajMo album since 2017. ‘Room On The Porch’ is the first record together for the two blues legends since ‘TajMo’ in 2017.

May 23, 2025