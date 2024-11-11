 Australian Music Vault Reposts Molly Meldrum: Short Documentary - Noise11.com
Australian Music Vault Reposts Molly Meldrum: Short Documentary

by Paul Cashmere on November 12, 2024

in News

The Ian ‘Molly’ Meldrum short documentary from the Australian Music Vault has been reposted to mark the 50th anniversary of Countdown.

Molly is a Founding Patron of the Australian Music Vault.

Ian ‘Molly’ Meldrum, an iconic figure in the Australian music scene, has left an indelible mark through his contributions as a journalist, music producer, and television personality. His influence was most prominently felt during his tenure on the seminal music television program, Countdown.

Launched in 1974, Countdown became a cultural touchstone for Australia, catapulting numerous local and international acts to stardom. Meldrum’s charismatic presence and his knack for discovering and promoting new talent made him a beloved figure among viewers and musicians alike.

In honor of the 50th anniversary of Countdown, the Australian Music Vault has reposted a short documentary that explores Meldrum’s illustrious career and personal reflections. This documentary serves as a tribute to his enduring legacy and the profound impact he has had on the Australian music industry.

For the mini documentary Meldrum reflects on the early days of his career working at Go-Set and Kommotion, his work producing Australian hits like ‘The Real Thing’ and his time on the popular weekly music TV show Countdown.

