Backstreet Boys Reveals Vegas Plans - Noise11.com

Backstreet Boys Reveals Vegas Plans

by Music-News.com on February 19, 2025

in News

The Backstreet Boys have revealed that their upcoming Las Vegas residency will be “larger than life”.

Last week, Backstreet Boys announced that they would be kicking off a residency at the Las Vegas Sphere this summer.

The 12-show residency, entitled Into The Millennium, will see the group perform some of their biggest hits from their 1999 album Millennium, including I Want It That Way and Larger Than Life.

Speaking to People in a new interview, Howie explained that performing at the Sphere, a $2 billion (£1.6 billion) state-of-the-art venue, “just made sense”.

Howie continued, “I mean, it’s a comeback on the next level. You can’t get any bigger than the Sphere.”

In addition to the residency, the Backstreet Boys will release a reworked version of Millennium, entitled Millennium 2.0, on 11 July.

“We’re bringing a rebirth to a record that we released years ago and taking our fans, some that have either seen some of the show back in the days, or some that weren’t even probably born yet that are seeing it for the first time,” Howie said. “We’re very blessed to be able to go back to Vegas too in this style – larger than life!”

Meanwhile, Kevin revealed that they recently saw rock band Eagles perform at the Sphere and were inspired.

“Hearing Hotel California live and seeing the visuals, it blew my mind,” Howie told the outlet. “This venue is one of a kind, the possibilities are endless, and so we are just in full creative mode right now with our creative team, getting the setlist together, going over visual concepts.”

The residency will kick off on 11 July and conclude on 3 August.

music-news.com

