Barry Manilow Says Future Performances Remain Uncertain After Cancer Battle - Noise11 Music News

Barry Manilow has revealed that he may never sing again after complications following lung cancer surgery left him struggling with his voice, casting doubt over his planned return to the stage later this month.

by Paul Cashmere

Barry Manilow has opened up about the possibility that his performing career may be coming to an end, revealing in a candid interview with Good Morning America that he is still unsure whether his singing voice will recover following lung cancer surgery and a difficult post-operative health battle.

The 82-year-old singer, songwriter and entertainer said the condition of his voice remains uncertain just weeks before he is due to return to live performances. Speaking from his home studio in Palm Springs, California, Manilow admitted that a recent soundcheck raised serious concerns about whether he can continue performing at the level audiences have come to expect after more than five decades on stage.

“My voice, I don’t know whether it’s coming back,” Manilow said. “I did my first soundcheck about a month ago and I didn’t sound like me at all. I just couldn’t believe that it’s over.”

The comments come six months after surgery to remove cancer from his lung. While the operation was successful, the recovery process proved far more challenging than anticipated.

For fans, the uncertainty is significant. Manilow remains one of the most successful adult contemporary artists of all time, with a catalogue that has generated enduring radio staples and sustained touring success well into his eighties. His upcoming performances in Las Vegas and across the United States were expected to mark another chapter in a career that has consistently defied age and industry expectations.

During the interview, Manilow described the emotional impact of potentially losing the instrument that has defined his professional life.

“That is really upsetting because I don’t want to stop,” he said.

He recalled the moment he first realised something was wrong during rehearsals.

“I looked at my band and they were all looking at the floor. That was the first hint. Something was not right.”

Manilow acknowledged that he had rarely considered the fragility of his voice during his long career.

“I’ve always taken my voice for granted,” he said. “I don’t take it seriously. Now I do because it doesn’t seem to be there the way it always was.”

The singer first learned of the cancer diagnosis after an MRI examination in November. Doctors discovered a suspicious spot on his lung and recommended immediate surgery.

“They checked my lungs and they found the dot, the spot, that thing that you don’t want to ever have,” Manilow said. “They said I had lung cancer and we have to get it out.”

According to Manilow, the seriousness of the diagnosis did not fully register at first.

“I paid no attention to it. It was just too heavy for me.”

Doctors ultimately determined that chemotherapy and radiation treatment would not be required following the removal of part of his left lung. However, complications arose when he developed pneumonia and was admitted to intensive care.

“I was in ICU for seven days. It was terrifying,” he said. “There was a couple of moments there that I thought, this may be goodbye.”

Manilow reserved special praise for the medical staff who cared for him during the

ordeal.

“These people at this hospital, they were just angels, saints,” he said. “I could cry so hard every time I think about these nurses and doctors.”

The health crisis prompted a period of reflection for the performer, who turns 83 this month. He said the experience led him to consider the broader impact of his life and career.

“Have I done everything I wanted to do? Have I been good to people? Have I made people feel good? That’s all I ever wanted to do with my music.”

He also said he was deeply moved by the outpouring of support from fans around the world.

“The thing that shocked me was all the people around the world being concerned about me. It was note after note after note about, ‘We’re praying for you’.”

Manilow’s career includes classic hits such as Mandy, I Write The Songs, Copacabana (At The Copa) and Can’t Smile Without You. He has scored 13 Adult Contemporary chart-toppers and remains one of the format’s defining artists.

In a reminder of his enduring commercial appeal, Manilow recently returned to the Adult Contemporary chart with Once Before I Go, a track from his new album What A Time. The achievement surprised even the veteran performer.

“I haven’t had a Top 10 single since Washington crossed the Delaware,” he joked.

For now, Manilow remains hopeful that he can return to the stage. His new album arrives this week and a run of live dates is scheduled to begin on June 25, including performances in Las Vegas before further US shows commence in August.

Whether those concerts ultimately proceed as planned may depend on the recovery of a voice that has soundtracked generations of listeners.

“I can’t wait to get back,” Manilow said. “I’m in great shape. I’m ready to go. I just hope my voice is. If I sound good, that would be great.”

He added that the emotional weight of the experience may be difficult to contain when he eventually steps back onto a stage.

“I really don’t want to cry on stage, but I don’t know whether I’ll be able to hold that back this time.”

Watch the Good Morning America interview with Barry Manilow:

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