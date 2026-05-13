Beck Turns Palais Theatre Into Cinematic Orchestra Hall In Melbourne - Noise11 Music News

Beck opened his 2026 Australian tour at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre with a two-hour orchestral performance that reimagined material from across his catalogue, before pivoting into a looser encore set with longtime collaborators including Jason Falkner of Jellyfish.

by Paul Cashmere

Beck arrived at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on Tuesday night with an orchestra, a catalogue stretching back more than three decades, and a performance format that treated his songs as living compositions rather than fixed recordings. Backed by Philharmonia Australia for much of the evening, the 12 May concert moved between the orchestral melancholy of Sea Change and Morning Phase and the fractured groove experiments of Odelay and Midnite Vultures, all while maintaining the unpredictable humour and restlessness that has defined Beck’s career since the early 1990s.

The Melbourne concert of Beck’s current orchestral tour and followed similar presentations in the United States and at the Sydney Opera House earlier this week.

While “rock artist with orchestra” formats can often become exercises in nostalgia, Beck’s approach placed the arrangements at the centre of the performance rather than treating the orchestra as decoration.

The Philharmonia Australia players reshaped familiar material into widescreen cinematic pieces. “Lonesome Tears”, “Wave”, “Paper Tiger” and “Lost Cause” benefited most from the expanded instrumentation, with the strings and brass sections drawing out the emotional weight already embedded in the songs. The orchestral arrangements frequently echoed the work of Beck’s father, composer and arranger David Campbell, whose orchestrations have been integral to albums including Sea Change and Morning Phase.

The performance opened with “Cycle” before Beck entered alone with an acoustic guitar for “The Golden Age”. Much of the first hour leaned into the reflective material from Sea Change and Morning Phase, records that now form the emotional core of his live performances. “Everybody’s Got To Learn Sometime”, Beck’s cover of The Korgis song made famous through Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind, became one of the evening’s standout moments early in the set.

Introducing the song, Beck joked that he had once declined an invitation to contribute music to Shrek, before later working on Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind instead. The comment summed up the tone of the evening, self-deprecating, slightly absurd, but grounded in an artist fully aware of the strange turns his career has taken.

“Tropicalia” introduced one of the night’s sharpest stylistic pivots, its Brazilian rhythmic undercurrent amplified by the orchestra. “The New Pollution” followed with theatrical flourishes added to its fractured funk structure, while the recently released “Ride Lonesome” suggested Beck’s orchestral ambitions may yet extend into future studio work.

Scott Walker’s influence over the evening became increasingly apparent through performances of “It’s Raining Today” and “Montague Terrace (In Blue)”. Beck referred to the concert concept as “very expensive Scott Walker karaoke”, but the comparison was not entirely a joke. Walker’s shadow sat heavily across the arrangements and reinforced Beck’s long-running fascination with ambitious orchestral pop music.

After “Where It’s At” closed the main set, the evening shifted dramatically. As the orchestra packed down and exited the stage, Beck wandered among the instruments, chatting with the players and undercutting the formality of the production. One orchestra member told Beck he had first become a fan after hearing his music attached to a Microsoft Windows Media Player years ago. Beck then compared Melbourne’s gong unfavourably with the larger instrument used in Sydney, joking that the Palais gong sounded more like a dinner bell than a dramatic orchestral percussion piece.

The encore stripped the performance back to Beck’s touring band, featuring Jason Falkner on guitar alongside Roger Manning Jr and James McAlister. Falkner, best known for his work with Jellyfish and his longstanding association with Beck, immediately shifted the concert’s energy from cinematic introspection into ragged alternative rock.

“Devils Haircut” and “Mixed Bizness” brought the crowd to its feet, while “Debra” became one of the night’s most spontaneous moments, complete with improvised local references and falsetto theatrics. “Loser”, now more than 30 years old, still landed with remarkable force. The song’s collision of folk, hip-hop and absurdist humour continues to feel as strange and singular as it did when it first emerged from American college radio into Australian alternative culture in 1993.

Beck closed the night alone with Daniel Johnston’s “True Love Will Find You In The End”, returning the Palais Theatre to the same hushed atmosphere that had defined much of the orchestral set. It was a quiet ending to a performance that consistently resisted settling into any single mood or style.

With Sydney completed and Melbourne now behind him, Beck’s orchestral format increasingly feels less like an experiment and more like a fully realised extension of his catalogue. The Sydney Opera House performances were filmed, raising the possibility that this configuration may eventually become a formal live release.

Beck at The Palais Melbourne 13 May 2026 photo by Winston Robinson

Beck Palais Theatre Melbourne Setlist, 12 May 2026

Cycle (from Morning Phase, 2014)

The Golden Age (from Sea Change, 2002)

Everybody’s Got To Learn Sometime (The Korgis cover) (from Everybody’s Gotta Learn Sometime, 2026)

Lonesome Tears (from Sea Change, 2002)

Wave (from Morning Phase, 2014)

Tropicalia (from Mutations, 1998)

Blue Moon (from Morning Phase, 2014)

Lost Cause (from Sea Change, 2002)

The New Pollution (from Odelay, 1996)

Ride Lonesome (new)

It’s Raining Today (Scott Walker cover)

Paper Tiger (from Sea Change, 2002)

Ramona (from Scott Pilgrim Vs The World, 2010) (from Everybody’s Gotta Learn Sometime, 2026)

Missing (from Guero, 2005)

Montague Terrace (In Blue) (Scott Walker cover)

Phase (from Morning Phase, 2014)

Morning (from Morning Phase, 2014)

Waking Light (from Morning Phase, 2014)

Where It’s At (from Odelay, 1996)

Encore:

Devils Haircut (from Odelay, 1996)

Mixed Bizness (from Midnite Vultures, 1999)

Debra (from Midnite Vultures, 1999)

Loser (from Mellow Gold, 1994)

Encore 2:

True Love Will Find You In The End (Daniel Johnston cover) (from Everybody’s Gotta Learn Sometime, 2026)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first-Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)