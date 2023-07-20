 Beck To Feature On New Album For The Chemical Brothers - Noise11.com
Chemical Brothers For That Beautiful Feeling

Beck To Feature On New Album For The Chemical Brothers

by Paul Cashmere on July 20, 2023

in News

The Chemical Brothers have revealed details for their upcoming album ‘For That Beautiful Feeling’. You’ll find Beck on track 8 ‘Skipping Like A Stone’.

French experimental pop singer Halo Maud is also on two tracks including the first single ‘Live Again’.

Chemical Brothers announced, We are thrilled to announce that The Chemical Brothers 10th studio album, For That Beautiful Feeling will be released on September 8th 2023.

For That Beautiful Feeling includes the already released singles No Reason and The Darkness That You Fear (here presented via a beautiful new ‘Harvest Mix’) – and the just released Live Again, which features vocals from Heavenly Recordings’ artist Halo Maud. the album also features the return of Beck (previously heard on The Chemical Brothers’ 2015 single Wide Open) on the propulsive and dreamy Skipping Like A Stone.

The album is available on 3 x 12”, 2 x 12”, CD, Cassette, Dowlnload & Streaming everywhere September 8th.

‘For That Beautiful Thing’, the 10th album for The Chemical Brothers, is also the first since 2019’s ‘No Geography’.

For That Beautiful Feeling tracklist:

1. Intro
2. Live Again (feat. Halo Maud)
3. No Reason
4. Goodbye
5. Fountains
6. Magic Wand
7. The Weight
8. Skipping Like A Stone (feat. Beck)
9. The Darkness That You Fear (Harvest Mix)
10. Feels Like I’m Dreaming
11. For That Beautiful Feeling (feat. Halo Maud)

