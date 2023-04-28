 Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Party Just Got Bigger - Noise11.com
Willie Nelson photo by Pamela Springsteen (supplied)

Willie Nelson photo by Pamela Springsteen (supplied)

Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Party Just Got Bigger

by Paul Cashmere on April 28, 2023

in News

Chelsea Handler, Ethan Hawke, Gabriel Iglesias, Helen Mirren, Jennifer Garner, Owen Wilson, and Woody Harrelson have been added to Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, A Star-Studded Concert Celebrating Willie’s 90th Birthday.

The celebration for Willie’s 90th will take place April 29 and 30 at the Hollywood Bowl and Willie will perform at his own party.

Performers across the two day party are Allison Russell, Beck, Billy Strings, Bobby Weir, Booker T. Jones, Buddy Cannon, Charley Crockett, Chris Stapleton, Daniel Lanois, Dave Matthews, Dwight Yoakam, Edie Brickell, Emmylou Harris, Gary Clark Jr., George Strait, Jack Johnson, Jamey Johnson, Kris Kristofferson, Leon Bridges, Lily Meola, Lukas Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Margo Price, Miranda Lambert, Nathaniel Rateliff, Neil Young, Norah Jones, Orville Peck, Particle Kid, Rodney Crowell, Rosanne Cash, Sheryl Crow, Shooter Jennings, Snoop Dogg, Stephen Stills, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers, The Chicks, The Lumineers, Tom Jones, Tyler Childers, Warren Haynes, Waylon Payne, and Ziggy Marley.

Willie Nelson will be 90 on April 30, 2023. The country music legend was born in Abbott, Texas in 1933. Willie released his first single ‘No Place for Me’ in 1957.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Tom Jones, Photo by Ros OGorman Tom Jones, Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Tom Jones, Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell Tour-150625-01 Sheryl Crow Tom Jones, Photo by Ros OGorman Emmylou Harris photo by Ros O'Gorman Tom Jones, Photo by Ros OGorman Emmylou Harris photo by Ros O'Gorman Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Tom Jones, Photo by Ros OGorman Tom Jones, Photo by Ros OGorman Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell Tour photo by Ros O'Gorman Gary Clarke Jr Gary Clarke Jr Gary Clarke Jr Gary Clarke Jr Kris Kristofferson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kris Kristofferson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kris Kristofferson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kris Kristofferson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kris Kristofferson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Harry Belafonte and Barack Obama photo from Barack Obama Facebook page
Harry Belafonte Dies Aged 96

Singer, actor and activist Harry Belafonte has died at the age of 96.

2 days ago
Tony Williams of Reuben Tice and Skyhooks photo from the Tony Williams collection supplied by Peter Green
Pre-Skyhooks Band Reuben Tice Played A Sneaky Show In Melbourne

Reuben Tice, the precursor to Skyhooks, played for the first time in years in Melbourne over the weekend.

3 days ago
Stephen Stills and Neil Young photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young Plays First Show In Four Years With Buffalo Springfield Buddy Stephen Stills

Neil Young performed his first show in four years with his co-Buffalo Springfield member and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young partner Stephen Stills at the Light Up For Blues benefit for Autism Speaks in Los Angeles on Saturday (22 April, 2023).

3 days ago
Graham Nash photo taken just after the filmed Interview with www.Noise11.com on Monday 21 March 2016.
Graham Nash Speaks Up About The Death of David Crosby

Graham Nash says his late bandmate David Crosby's death hit him "like an earthquake".

4 days ago
Dame Edna
Australian Comedy Legend Barry Humphries Dies Aged 89

Australian comedy legend Barry Humphries has died in Sydney at age 89.

6 days ago
The Rolling Stones Child of the Moon
The Rolling Stones 1968 Michael Lindsay-Hogg Video ‘Child of the Moon’ Restored to 4K

The 1968 Rolling Stones ‘Child Of The Moon’ video, directed by Sir Michael Lindsay-Hogg who filmed The Beatles Let It Be/Get Back has been fully restored to 4K quality.

6 days ago
Judy Collins
Judy Collins Australian Tour Rescheduled To March 2024

Legendary singer Judy Collins has rescheduled her Australian tour for March 2024.

April 20, 2023