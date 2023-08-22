 New Chemical Brothers Track ‘Skipping Like A Stone’ features Beck - Noise11.com
The Chemical Brothers, music news, noise11.com

The Chemical Brothers

New Chemical Brothers Track ‘Skipping Like A Stone’ features Beck

by Paul Cashmere on August 22, 2023

in News

‘Skipping Like A Stone’, the new song from The Chemical Brothers, features special guest Beck.

The Chemical Brothers and Beck collaboration will feature on the 10th album ‘For That Beautiful Feeling’.

This is the second time The Chemical Brothers have collaborated with Beck. The first time as ‘Wide Open’ in 2015,

In the Chemcial Brothers upcoming book ‘Paused In Cosmic Reflection’, Beck said, “The Chemical Brothers have a great predilection for exploration. Their records always seem to take you to different places. They kind of sit in an unusual place between different eras of electronic music and DJ culture. It’s like they have one foot in multiple decades at the same time in a way that is utterly unique among their peers. They are rare in that they are always making stuff year in year out and amassing such a rich and impressive body of work.”

For That Beautiful Feeling tracklisting:
1. Intro
2. Live Again (feat. Halo Maud)
3. No Reason
4. Goodbye
5. Fountains
6. Magic Wand
7. The Weight
8. Skipping Like A Stone (feat. Beck)
9. The Darkness That You Fear (Harvest Mix)
10. Feels Like I’m Dreaming
11. For That Beautiful Feeling (feat. Halo Maud)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eddie Vedder To Play Two EBRP Benefits In Seattle

Eddie Vedder has announced two solo shows for Seattle in October to benefit EB Research Partnership.

32 mins ago
Ryan Adams. photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ryan Adams Cancels All Upcoming Solo Shows for 2023

Ryan Adams has cancelled all of his solo shows for 2023 saying his health has been an issue.

2 hours ago
Christina Aguilera photo by Ros O'Gorman
Christina Aguilera To Perform One Off Melbourne Show in November

Christina Aguilera will perform her first Australian show in 15 years with a one-off performance for Melbourne on 25 November.

7 hours ago
Adam Thompson photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chocolate Starfish Take The Best of Everything Tour Everywhere In 2024

Chocolate Starfish will mark their 30th anniversary with dates in June, July, August, September and October 2024.

23 hours ago
Liam Gallagher Scores His Fifth UK No 1 Solo Album

Liam Gallagher secures his fifth solo Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart with Knebworth 22.

2 days ago
Gary Young of Pavement
R.I.P. Gary Young of Pavement, Aged 70

Garrit (Gary) Young, the original drummer for Pavement, has died at the age of 70.

4 days ago
Kylie Minogue photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kylie Minogue Adds 10 More Shows To Her Las Vegas Residency

Kylie Minogue has added 10 new dates for her Las Vegas residency after she was left "humbled" by the "overwhelming" response to her shows.

6 days ago