New Chemical Brothers Track ‘Skipping Like A Stone’ features Beck - Noise11.com

‘Skipping Like A Stone’, the new song from The Chemical Brothers, features special guest Beck.

The Chemical Brothers and Beck collaboration will feature on the 10th album ‘For That Beautiful Feeling’.

This is the second time The Chemical Brothers have collaborated with Beck. The first time as ‘Wide Open’ in 2015,

In the Chemcial Brothers upcoming book ‘Paused In Cosmic Reflection’, Beck said, “The Chemical Brothers have a great predilection for exploration. Their records always seem to take you to different places. They kind of sit in an unusual place between different eras of electronic music and DJ culture. It’s like they have one foot in multiple decades at the same time in a way that is utterly unique among their peers. They are rare in that they are always making stuff year in year out and amassing such a rich and impressive body of work.”

For That Beautiful Feeling tracklisting:

1. Intro

2. Live Again (feat. Halo Maud)

3. No Reason

4. Goodbye

5. Fountains

6. Magic Wand

7. The Weight

8. Skipping Like A Stone (feat. Beck)

9. The Darkness That You Fear (Harvest Mix)

10. Feels Like I’m Dreaming

11. For That Beautiful Feeling (feat. Halo Maud)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

