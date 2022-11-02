Beck To Play Bluesfest - Noise11.com

Beck will return to Australia in 2023 for his first ever Bluesfest performance.

Beck will perform his solo acoustic show for Bluesfest. His last show was 8 September in Paris.

The Golden Age (from Sea Change, 2002)

Everybody’s Got to Learn Sometime (The Korgis cover)(from Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind soundtrack)

Pay No Mind (Snoozer) (from Mellow Gold, 1994)

Cyanide Breath Mint (from One Foot In The Grave, 1994)

Lonesome Tears (from Sea Change, 2002)

It’s All in Your Mind (from Sea Change, 2002)

Lazy Flies (from Mutations, 1998)

Hollow Log (from One Foot In The Grave, 1994)

Girl Dreams (from One Foot In The Grave, 1994)

Lost Cause (from Sea Change, 2002)

I Am the Cosmos (Chris Bell cover)

Blue Moon (from Morning Phase, 2014)

Dead Melodies (from Mutations, 1998)

Asshole (from One Foot In The Grave, 1994)

Raspberry Beret (Prince cover)

Guess I’m Doing Fine (from Sea Change, 2002)

Thinking About You (new song)

Encore:

Debra (from Midnite Vultures, 1999 )

One Foot in the Grave (from One Foot In The Grave, 1994)

True Love Will Find You in the End (Daniel Johnston cover)(from The Late Great Daniel Johnston: Discovered Covered, 2004)

Bluesfest boss Peter Noble said, “We are hugely excited to be presenting BECK, making his Bluesfest debut with a unique acoustic performance.We have already announced 49 artists for our 34th Bluesfest, and BECK makes it 50! His acoustic set will certainly provide an avant-garde element to our already amazing line up”.

Bluesfest is on 6 to 10 April 2023 at Byron Bay.

