Beoga To Return To Australia In 2026 For Headline Shows, Festival Dates And Ed Sheeran Stadium Tour - Noise11.com

Irish folk innovators Beoga will return to Australia in February 2026 for their first visit in more than a decade, performing headline shows, festival sets and joining their longtime collaborator Ed Sheeran for his national stadium tour.

The five-piece from Northern Ireland, known for fusing traditional Irish roots with modern pop and folk influences, will play three intimate headline shows in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne alongside appearances at the Port Fairy Folk Festival in Victoria. Between those dates, Beoga will take to some of the country’s biggest stages with Sheeran, reuniting with the global superstar who helped take their sound to the world.

“We’ve been wanting to get back to Australia for years, and this feels like the perfect moment,” the band said. “Playing with Ed on such a huge scale is incredible, but we’re equally excited to bring our own shows to Australian fans too.”

Beoga, which means vivid or lively in Irish, formed in 2002 at the All-Ireland Fleadh in County Kerry. The founding lineup featured Damian McKee (accordion), Seán Óg Graham (multi-instrumentalist), Liam Bradley (piano) and Eamon Murray (bodhrán), with Niamh Dunne joining in 2005 on vocals and fiddle.

Their breakthrough came with the 2007 album Mischief, which was voted one of the top folk albums of the year by both the Live Ireland Music Awards and the German Music Awards. In 2009, their third album The Incident earned a Grammy shortlist nomination for Best Contemporary World Music Album and saw the band recognised by the U.S. House of Representatives for cultural contribution to Irish music.

Beoga’s global fame soared in 2016 when Ed Sheeran invited them to collaborate on his blockbuster 2017 album ÷ (Divide). Together they co-wrote and performed on Galway Girl and Nancy Mulligan, with Galway Girl alone surpassing 1.4 billion streams on Spotify. The collaboration not only introduced Beoga’s sound to millions of new listeners but also cemented their status as key figures in modernising Irish traditional music for a new generation.

The partnership continued when Beoga joined Sheeran on stage during his 2017 Glastonbury headline performance, performing Nancy Mulligan before a crowd of 100,000.

Following years of international touring, Beoga continued to evolve their sound. Their 2020 mini-album Carousel marked a shift towards pop, blending Irish instrumentation with contemporary textures and featuring a range of guest artists. The 2021 instrumental EP Breathe explored traditional Irish melodies through ambient and electronic production.

After a four-year pause from touring and recording, Beoga returned in 2024 with their new album Phases, released in June to critical acclaim. The album led to performances at Glastonbury and Coachella, where the band also joined Ed Sheeran for a surprise set at his Old Phone pop-up pub alongside Shaboozey and Alex Warren.

Beoga Australian Tour Dates 2026

Headline Shows

Thu Feb 12 – Sydney – Paddo RSL

Thu Feb 19 – Brisbane – Lefty’s Music Hall

Wed Feb 25 – Melbourne – Northcote Social Club

Festival Appearances

Sat Mar 07 – Port Fairy Folk Festival, VIC

Sun Mar 08 – Port Fairy Folk Festival, VIC

Ticketing Information

Artist Presale: Thursday 16 October, 12pm AEDT

General On Sale: Friday 17 October, 12pm AEDT

