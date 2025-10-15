 Beoga To Return To Australia In 2026 For Headline Shows, Festival Dates And Ed Sheeran Stadium Tour - Noise11.com
Beoga and Ed Sheeran supplied by Troubadour Touring

Beoga and Ed Sheeran supplied by Troubadour Touring

Beoga To Return To Australia In 2026 For Headline Shows, Festival Dates And Ed Sheeran Stadium Tour

by Noise11.com on October 15, 2025

in News,Noise Pro

Irish folk innovators Beoga will return to Australia in February 2026 for their first visit in more than a decade, performing headline shows, festival sets and joining their longtime collaborator Ed Sheeran for his national stadium tour.

The five-piece from Northern Ireland, known for fusing traditional Irish roots with modern pop and folk influences, will play three intimate headline shows in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne alongside appearances at the Port Fairy Folk Festival in Victoria. Between those dates, Beoga will take to some of the country’s biggest stages with Sheeran, reuniting with the global superstar who helped take their sound to the world.

“We’ve been wanting to get back to Australia for years, and this feels like the perfect moment,” the band said. “Playing with Ed on such a huge scale is incredible, but we’re equally excited to bring our own shows to Australian fans too.”

Beoga, which means vivid or lively in Irish, formed in 2002 at the All-Ireland Fleadh in County Kerry. The founding lineup featured Damian McKee (accordion), Seán Óg Graham (multi-instrumentalist), Liam Bradley (piano) and Eamon Murray (bodhrán), with Niamh Dunne joining in 2005 on vocals and fiddle.

Their breakthrough came with the 2007 album Mischief, which was voted one of the top folk albums of the year by both the Live Ireland Music Awards and the German Music Awards. In 2009, their third album The Incident earned a Grammy shortlist nomination for Best Contemporary World Music Album and saw the band recognised by the U.S. House of Representatives for cultural contribution to Irish music.

Beoga’s global fame soared in 2016 when Ed Sheeran invited them to collaborate on his blockbuster 2017 album ÷ (Divide). Together they co-wrote and performed on Galway Girl and Nancy Mulligan, with Galway Girl alone surpassing 1.4 billion streams on Spotify. The collaboration not only introduced Beoga’s sound to millions of new listeners but also cemented their status as key figures in modernising Irish traditional music for a new generation.

The partnership continued when Beoga joined Sheeran on stage during his 2017 Glastonbury headline performance, performing Nancy Mulligan before a crowd of 100,000.

Following years of international touring, Beoga continued to evolve their sound. Their 2020 mini-album Carousel marked a shift towards pop, blending Irish instrumentation with contemporary textures and featuring a range of guest artists. The 2021 instrumental EP Breathe explored traditional Irish melodies through ambient and electronic production.

After a four-year pause from touring and recording, Beoga returned in 2024 with their new album Phases, released in June to critical acclaim. The album led to performances at Glastonbury and Coachella, where the band also joined Ed Sheeran for a surprise set at his Old Phone pop-up pub alongside Shaboozey and Alex Warren.

Beoga Australian Tour Dates 2026

Headline Shows
Thu Feb 12 – Sydney – Paddo RSL
Thu Feb 19 – Brisbane – Lefty’s Music Hall
Wed Feb 25 – Melbourne – Northcote Social Club

Festival Appearances
Sat Mar 07 – Port Fairy Folk Festival, VIC
Sun Mar 08 – Port Fairy Folk Festival, VIC

Ticketing Information
Artist Presale: Thursday 16 October, 12pm AEDT
General On Sale: Friday 17 October, 12pm AEDT

For full tour details visit www.troubadourpresents.com/events/beoga

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers announce Glory album and tour
Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers Announce Glory Album Tour, Drop Bait Single

Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers have announced their next big move, the Glory album and tour, along with the snarling new single Bait. It's the first taste of what's shaping up to be the band's boldest era yet, arriving November 7 through Community Music and Mom + Pop.

25 minutes ago
Garbage photo supplied by Frontier Touring
Garbage Announce Return To Australasia With Intimate Theatre Shows December 2025

Alt-rock veterans Garbage have confirmed the much-anticipated return to Australia and New Zealand, announcing four theatre shows in December 2025 in Auckland, Melbourne, Adelaide and Sydney. These dates mark the band's first headline tour in Australia since 2016, and their first appearance in New Zealand's main centres in over a decade.

1 hour ago
Counting Crows announce 2026 Australia and New Zealand tour
Counting Crows To Return To Australia and New Zealand For The Complete Sweets! Tour 2026

For more than three decades, Counting Crows have been one of the most distinctive and heartfelt voices in American rock. In 2026, Adam Duritz and company will return to Australia and New Zealand for The Complete Sweets! Tour.

4 hours ago
Willie Watson to tour Australia in March 2026 following release of new self-titled album
Willie Watson Returns To Australia With New Album And Tour For 2026

Willie Watson, one of Americana's most distinct voices and a founding member of Old Crow Medicine Show, will return to Australia in March 2026 for a national tour presented by Love Police. The tour follows the release of his first full album of original material, the self-titled Willie Watson, released in September 2024 through Little Operation Records.

5 hours ago
Thrice announce 2026 Australian and New Zealand Tour with new album Horizons/West
Thrice To Return To Australia And New Zealand In 2026 With New Album ‘Horizons/West’

American post-hardcore veterans Thrice will return to Australia and New Zealand in 2026 for their first headline tour in nearly a decade. The tour will showcase music from their new album Horizons/West, the companion to 2021's Horizons/East, alongside a career-spanning set of fan favourites.

5 hours ago
Yungblud announces 2026 Australian tour for IDOLS World Tour.
Yungblud To Bring IDOLS World Tour To Australia In January 2026

Genre-defying British rocker Yungblud will return to Australia in January 2026 for his biggest headline shows yet, as part of his global IDOLS World Tour. The tour announcement follows a year of record-breaking success, with Yungblud selling out his entire 24-date North American run in just one minute.

1 day ago
The Rasmus raise funds in Kyiv for Ukraine
The Rasmus Recruit Tyler Connolly For New Take On Outsider Anthem Creatures Of Chaos

Finnish rock veterans The Rasmus have handed their outsider anthem Creatures Of Chaos a fresh shot of international muscle, enlisting Theory Of A Deadman frontman Tyler Connolly for a new version that pits two gravelly voices against each other in a bruising, sing-along chorus. The updated track arrives alongside a lyric video and follows the band's recent run of singles from their eleventh album Weirdo.

4 days ago