The Rasmus Recruit Tyler Connolly For New Take On Outsider Anthem Creatures Of Chaos - Noise11.com

Finnish rock veterans The Rasmus have handed their outsider anthem Creatures Of Chaos a fresh shot of international muscle, enlisting Theory Of A Deadman frontman Tyler Connolly for a new version that pits two gravelly voices against each other in a bruising, sing-along chorus. The updated track arrives alongside a lyric video and follows the band’s recent run of singles from their eleventh album Weirdo.

The guest vocal is a natural fit, Lauri Ylönen told press, with Connolly adding “a new dimension to the song,” and the Canadian singer sounding genuinely thrilled to be part of a track he described as “rocking” and a reason to “get myself to Finland.” The collaboration taps into the song’s calling card, an open invitation to misfits and underdogs to find strength in community rather than conformity.

Recorded as part of the sessions around Weirdo, Creatures Of Chaos sits squarely in The Rasmus playbook of dark atmospherics, taut grooves and stadium-ready choruses. Ylönen says the song was one of the earliest written for the album, and that its message is both political and personal, taking aim at social media pressures while also putting a hand on the shoulder of anyone who’s ever felt out of step with the crowd. That mix of personal confession and communal rallying has been central to the band’s identity since they broke internationally with 2003’s Dead Letters.

The Rasmus formed in Helsinki in 1994, and after years of building a following they detonated globally with the anthemic In The Shadows, a hit that helped define a particular early-00s melodic rock mood and made Lauri Ylönen and co. Finland’s most exportable rock act. Across the two decades since, the band have oscillated between gothic-tinged melancholy and pop-smarts, always keeping an eye on drama and melody.

Tyler Connolly brings his own history of radio-ready hooks and arena instincts to the song. As the chief writer and vocalist of Theory Of A Deadman, Connolly steered a band that rode early-2000s alt-rock radio with singles such as Bad Girlfriend, later broadening their sound and audience across multiple albums and tours. His presence on Creatures Of Chaos is part of a wider pattern of cross-pollination in modern rock, where guest turns add contrast and headline-friendly talking points.

AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES

Fri, Jan 30: The Triffid, Brisbane

Sat, Jan 31: Manning Bar, Sydney

Sun, Feb 1: Max Watts, Melbourne

Tickets from

thephoenix.au

WEIRDO TRACKLISTING

1. Creatures of Chaos

2. Break These Chains

3. Rest in Pieces

4. Dead Ringer

5. Weirdo

6. Banksy

7. Love Is a Bitch

8. You Want It All

9. Bad Things

10. I’m Coming for You

