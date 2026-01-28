 Beoga Announce Special Guests For February Headline Shows - Noise11.com
Beoga Announce Special Guests For February Headline Shows

by Paul Cashmere on January 28, 2026

in News

Irish Folk Powerhouse Reveal Australian Supports As Band Prepares For Festival Appearances And Stadium Dates With Ed Sheeran

by Paul Cashmere

Beoga will return to Australia in February with a run of intimate headline shows, unveiling a carefully curated lineup of special guests drawn from Ireland and Australia’s contemporary folk and roots scenes. The dates sit alongside major festival appearances and a high profile role supporting Ed Sheeran on his national stadium tour, further underlining the band’s enduring connection with Australian audiences.

Formed in 2002, Beoga take their name from the Irish word meaning vivid or lively, an apt description for a group that has consistently pushed traditional music into new territory without losing its cultural centre. While the band came together at the All-Ireland Fleadh in County Kerry, the original members hail from Counties Antrim and Londonderry in Northern Ireland, with vocalist and fiddler Niamh Dunne joining the line-up in 2005. The current configuration features Damian McKee on accordion, Seán Óg Graham on multiple instruments, pianist Liam Bradley, bodhrán player Eamon Murray, and Dunne on vocals and fiddle.

Across more than two decades, Beoga have built an international reputation grounded in musicianship, innovation and collaboration. Their 2007 album Mischief was recognised as one of the standout folk releases of its year at both the Live Ireland Music Awards and the German Music Awards. Momentum continued with their third album The Incident, which was shortlisted for a Grammy Award in the Best Contemporary World Music Album category in 2010, a rare achievement for an Irish folk band working largely outside the mainstream pop system.

That same period saw Beoga’s profile expand rapidly in the United States, where they received a U.S. House of Representatives Certificate of Congressional Recognition. Their growing influence signalled a broader shift in how contemporary Irish music was being perceived globally, not as a museum piece but as a living, evolving form.

A defining chapter in Beoga’s story arrived in 2016 when Ed Sheeran invited the band to collaborate on his album ÷. Together they co-wrote Galway Girl, drawing on elements from Beoga’s track Minute 5 from the album How To Tune A Fish. The partnership extended to Nancy Mulligan, with Beoga later joining Sheeran on stage at Glastonbury Festival in 2017. The collaboration introduced Beoga’s sound to an audience measured in the tens of millions, while reinforcing Sheeran’s own connection to Irish musical traditions.

Beoga have continued to evolve since that breakthrough. The mini-album Carousel, released in 2020, marked a clear stylistic expansion towards pop-oriented structures, shaped in part by the influence of guest musicians. In 2021 the EP Breathe followed, presenting five instrumental tracks that blend traditional Irish forms with contemporary pop elements, maintaining the band’s focus on melody while embracing modern production ideas.

For the February Australian headline shows, Beoga will be joined by a rotating cast of special guests. In Sydney, Mark Caplice will open the night at Paddo RSL. Brisbane audiences will see Sue Ray at Lefty’s Music Hall, while Melbourne’s Northcote Social Club show will feature Maggie Carty. Each artist brings a distinct voice rooted in folk traditions, reflecting Beoga’s long standing commitment to musical community and collaboration.

Beyond the headline shows, Beoga’s Australian visit includes appearances at Perth Festival, WOMADelaide and the Port Fairy Folk Festival, where the band’s energetic live performances have previously made a strong impression. These festival dates, combined with stadium shows alongside Ed Sheeran, place Beoga at the centre of a broad spectrum of live music experiences, from intimate rooms to large scale outdoor events.

For Australian fans, the February run offers a rare chance to see a band whose influence stretches from traditional sessions to global pop stages, delivering music that remains grounded, exploratory and unmistakably their own.

Concert Dates And Ticketing Details
Thursday Feb 12
Sydney, Paddo RSL
With Special Guest Mark Caplice

Thursday Feb 19
Brisbane, Lefty’s Music Hall
With Special Guest Sue Ray

Wednesday Feb 25
Melbourne, Northcote Social Club
With Special Guest Maggie Carty

Sunday Feb 08
Perth, Perth Festival

Friday Mar 06
Adelaide, WOMADelaide

Saturday Mar 07
Port Fairy, Port Fairy Folk Festival

Sunday Mar 08
Port Fairy, Port Fairy Folk Festival

