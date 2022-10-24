 Bernard Fanning Starts Training For Red Hot Summer - Noise11.com
Bernard Fanning of Powderfinger photo by Ros O'Gorman

Bernard Fanning Starts Training For Red Hot Summer

by Paul Cashmere on October 24, 2022

in News

Bernard Fanning is in training for the Red Hot Summer 2023 tour, posting that his first round of rehearsals is complete.

Bernard posted to his socials, “First rehearsals done and dusted. Feels good to be back working on the live show again accompanied as always by a superb band. The countdown to Red Hot Summer Tour is on and tickets have been selling like crazy so don’t wait too long as shows are already selling out”.

Bernard fanning last performed in March in Brisbane at Fortitude Music Hall. That show included a new song called ‘Steady Job’, suggesting another album might be on the way. Bernard’s last album ‘Brutal Dawn’ in 2017. It was part two of the ‘Civil Dusk’ album released the previous year.

That last Brisbane show also included two Powerfinger songs ‘These Days’ and ‘Sunsets’. As well as a rock medley with two Black Sabbath songs ‘Iron Man’ and ‘War Pigs’.

The Red Hot Summer tour kicks off 14 January in Mornington. That first show is already sold out and a second now on sale.

Red Hot Summer 2023 features Paul Kelly, Bernard fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda and Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley.

