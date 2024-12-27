Beyoncé Premieres Cowboy Carter Songs Live At Christmas Day Show - Noise11.com

Beyoncé has premiered songs from her country flavoured album Cowboy Carter live for the very first time giving fans a tease of what they can expect when the 2025 tour sings into play.

Beyoncé was performing on New Years Day at the halftime show for the Texans vs Ravens game at NRG Stadium in her hometown of Houston, Texas.

She managed to knock out eight songs in under 13 minutes. Every song made its Beyoncé live debut.

The setlist was:

16 CARRIAGES

Blackbird (The Beatles cover) (First time performed by Beyoncé; with Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy & Reyna Roberts)

YA YA

(Live debut; contains elements of “Freedom” and “AMERIICAN REQUIEM”)

MY HOUSE

SPAGHETTII / RIIVERDANCE / SWEET ★ HONEY ★ BUCKIIN’ (with Shaboozey)

LEVII’S JEANS (with Post Malone) (Live debut; contains elements of “MY HOUSE”)

Jolene (Dolly Parton cover) (First time performed by Beyoncé; contains elements of “TYRANT”)

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM (Live debut; PONY UP Remix; contains elements of “BREAK MY SOUL”)

Watch the full performance with special guests Post Malone and Shaboozey.

