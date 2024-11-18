Beyoncé To Perform At Christmas Day NFL Match - Noise11.com

Beyoncé is to perform at halftime during a National Football League (NFL) match to be held on Christmas Day.

On Monday, producers at Netflix announced that Beyoncé will play a set amid the streaming service’s first-ever NFL Christmas Gameday live on 25 December.

The performance will take place during the second of Netflix’s two games, when the Houston Texans face off against the Baltimore Ravens at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Beyoncé confirmed the news by sharing a short teaser on Instagram showing her standing on top of a car covered in red roses while wearing a cowgirl-inspired outfit and matching hat.

Although details of her hometown gig remain under wraps, the 43-year-old is expected to feature some special guests from her Cowboy Carter album, which was released last March.

The spectacle will mark the first time Beyoncé has performed songs from the album live.

“With Netflix and Beyoncé, the NFL kicks off what is expected to be a new holiday tradition as the streaming giant has announced NFL games for 2025 and 2026,” a Netflix representative commented.

The Kansas City Chiefs will play against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the same day.

Beyoncé is no stranger to the NFL, having performed at two Super Bowl games in the past.

Beyoncé headlined the Super Bowl XLVII event staged in New Orleans, Louisiana back in 2013, where she was joined onstage by her Destiny’s Child bandmates, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

She also she appeared alongside the likes of Coldplay and Bruno Mars in Santa Clara, California for the Super Bowl 50 in 2016.

Beyoncé’s husband, JAY-Z, has served as the NFL’s live music entertainment strategist since 2019.

