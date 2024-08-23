 Beyonce Was Never Scheduled For Democratic National Convention - Noise11.com
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman

Beyonce photo by Ros O'Gorman

Beyonce Was Never Scheduled For Democratic National Convention

by Music-News.com on August 23, 2024

in News

Beyoncé was “never scheduled to perform” at the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC).

On Thursday, multiple outlets reported that the superstar would attend and take to the stage on the last day of the political event held at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

However, Beyoncé’s representative has since shutdown the speculation.

“Beyoncé was never scheduled to be there,” they told The Hollywood Reporter. “The report of a performance is untrue.”

While Beyoncé wasn’t in attendance, her presence was felt due to her song Freedom playing as Vice President Kamala Harris walked on and off the stage as she formally accepted her party’s nomination to run against Republican nominee Donald Trump in the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election.

Previously, Beyoncé granted Harris permission to use 2016 song Freedom, which features Kendrick Lamar, throughout her presidential campaign.

Earlier in the evening, Pink and her daughter Willow Hart performed her 2017 single What About Us for the crowd, while country trio The Chicks sang the U.S. National Anthem.

Other artists to appear at the DNC over the past four days include Mickey Guyton, Jason Isbell, Patti LaBelle, Common, John Legend, Stevie Wonder, and Maren Morris.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Sarah Blasko photo by Mclean Stephenson
Sarah Blasko Explains “Dream” Song ‘Bothering Me’

Sarah Blasko says her new song ‘Bothering Me’ about about dreams.

12 hours ago
The Amity Affliction Let The OCean Take Me redux
The Amity Affliction Chuck A Swiftie And Re-Record 2014 Album ‘Let The Ocean Take Me’

The Amity Affliction have ‘chucked a Swiftie’. As Taylor Swift did with her albums, The Amity Affliction have re-recorded their fourth album ‘Let The Ocean Take Me’ because their previous label Roadrunner Records, now owned by Warner Music, took “the vast majority of all revenue” leaving The Amity Affliction with fuck all.

1 day ago
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management
Taylor Swift Performs With Florence Welch in London

Taylor Swift performed with Florence Welch and Jack Antonoff during her final show at London's Wembley Stadium on Tuesday night (20.08.24).

2 days ago
Ashanti photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ashanti and Nelly Reveal They Had Their First Child A Month Ago

Ashanti and Nelly have shared their joy at welcoming their first child together.

2 days ago
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management
Taylor Swift Shares ‘I Can Do It With A Broken Heart’ Video

Taylor Swift has shared a brand new music video for her song 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart'.

2 days ago
Avicii, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Avicii’s Personal Items To Be Auctioned For Charity

Avicii's personal belongings are going up for auction to raise funds for the late DJ's namesake charity.

3 days ago
Jason Isbell
Watch Jason Isbell Perform ‘Something More Than Free’ At The Democratic National Convention in Chicago

Americana artist Jason Isbell performed his 2015 classic ‘Something More Than Free’ at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this week.

3 days ago