Beyonce Was Never Scheduled For Democratic National Convention - Noise11.com

Beyoncé was “never scheduled to perform” at the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC).

On Thursday, multiple outlets reported that the superstar would attend and take to the stage on the last day of the political event held at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

However, Beyoncé’s representative has since shutdown the speculation.

“Beyoncé was never scheduled to be there,” they told The Hollywood Reporter. “The report of a performance is untrue.”

While Beyoncé wasn’t in attendance, her presence was felt due to her song Freedom playing as Vice President Kamala Harris walked on and off the stage as she formally accepted her party’s nomination to run against Republican nominee Donald Trump in the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election.

Previously, Beyoncé granted Harris permission to use 2016 song Freedom, which features Kendrick Lamar, throughout her presidential campaign.

Earlier in the evening, Pink and her daughter Willow Hart performed her 2017 single What About Us for the crowd, while country trio The Chicks sang the U.S. National Anthem.

Other artists to appear at the DNC over the past four days include Mickey Guyton, Jason Isbell, Patti LaBelle, Common, John Legend, Stevie Wonder, and Maren Morris.

