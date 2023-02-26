Billie Eilish Takes Out Restraining Order Against Stalker - Noise11.com

Billie Eilish has been granted a temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, a judge has ordered the man – identified as Raymond Black – to stay at least 100 yards (91 metres) from Billie’s Los Angeles home.

The judge approved the order based on “a credible threat of violence or stalking” after Eilish reported finding Black standing outside of her living room window on 20 February.

He was later arrested by police officers.

In addition, Eilish claimed security footage showed Black stripping naked and using her outdoor shower earlier in the day, and alleged he had also “loitered around” her property while it was under construction last year.

Billie has not publicly commented on the case.

But it’s not the first time she has filed for a restraining order.

Earlier this year, she also requested a temporary restraining order against Christopher Anderson, whom she alleged was stalking her and had broken into her family’s home several times.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

