 Billie Marten To Bring Her ‘Dog Eared' World Tour To Australia and New Zealand in 2026 - Noise11.com
Billie Marten announces 2026 Australia and New Zealand tour

Billie Marten announces 2026 Australia and New Zealand tour

Billie Marten To Bring Her ‘Dog Eared’ World Tour To Australia and New Zealand in 2026

by Paul Cashmere on October 8, 2025

in News

British folk artist Billie Marten will return to Australia and New Zealand in February 2026 for a four-date run following her sold-out 2025 shows. The Yorkshire-born, London-based singer-songwriter will perform in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland, bringing her acclaimed fifth album Dog Eared to local audiences.

Marten, known for her ethereal voice and poetic lyricism, has built a devoted following through songs like La Lune, Vanilla Baby and I Can’t Get My Head Around You. Her music fuses delicate acoustic arrangements with introspective storytelling, often exploring themes of self-reflection, mental health and human connection.

Born Isabella Sophie Tweddle in Ripon, North Yorkshire in 1999, Marten first emerged on the UK folk scene as a child prodigy. At just 12 years old, her cover of Lucy Rose’s Middle of the Bed went viral on YouTube, leading to a string of early releases that showcased her mature songwriting well beyond her years. By 15, she had issued her debut EP Ribbon through Burberry’s curation program, followed by As Long As in 2015.

Her rise accelerated when she was nominated for the BBC Sound of 2016, placing her alongside names such as Jack Garratt and Blossoms. That same year she released her debut album Writing of Blues and Yellows, a collection of intimate and observational songs that drew comparisons to Joni Mitchell and Nick Drake.

Since then, Marten’s sound has evolved while retaining her signature vulnerability. Her albums Feeding Seahorses by Hand (2019), Flora Fauna (2021), Drop Cherries (2023) and most recently Dog Eared (2025) chart her journey from a quiet acoustic artist to a more sonically adventurous and confident performer.

Dog Eared was recorded in Brooklyn with producer Philip Weinrobe (Adrienne Lenker) and features ten musicians playing live in the studio. The result is a warmer, bolder record that broadens Marten’s palette without losing her lyrical intimacy. Critics have praised it as her most expansive and self-assured work to date, with DIY Mag calling it “her most confident outing yet.”

Across five albums, Marten has established herself as one of Britain’s most distinctive young voices, balancing timeless folk influences with modern sensibility. Her inspirations include Nick Drake, Joni Mitchell, Kate Bush, Damien Rice, and Joan Armatrading, all of whom shaped her melodic and introspective approach.

Despite her success, Marten has been candid about the challenges of navigating the modern music industry. In interviews, she has spoken openly about her struggles with seasonal affective disorder and the economic realities of streaming, saying in 2025 that she “never recouped a penny” from her early label releases. Those experiences have informed her later work, which embraces independence and artistic control.

Her live shows are celebrated for their emotional intimacy and stunning vocal delivery, often leaving audiences in hushed silence. Marten has previously toured with Lucy Rose, Ben Howard, and Flyte, and performed at Glastonbury, Lollapalooza, and Beyond the Valley.

Billie Marten 2026 Australian and New Zealand Tour Dates

Wednesday 4 February 2026
Crowbar, Brisbane QLD
Friday 6 February 2026
Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW
Saturday 7 February 2026
Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne VIC
Tuesday 10 February 2026
Powerhouse, Auckland NZ

Presale: Opens Monday 13 October at 12PM (sign up via Untitled Group)
General On Sale: Tuesday 14 October at 12PM via Untitled Group
Special guests to be announced

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jason Aldean announces 30 Number One Hits album ahead of 2026 Australian tour
Jason Aldean Celebrates 30 Number One Hits With New Collection Ahead of 2026 Australian Tour

Jason Aldean has reached another rare career milestone. The American country star has announced the release of 30 Number One Hits, a celebration of two decades of hit-making that will be available digitally this Friday 10 October, with a limited-edition vinyl arriving 28 November exclusively through Walmart in the United States.

1 day ago
Juan Diego Flórez Returns to Australia for Exclusive 2025 Tour
Juan Diego Flórez to Return to Australia for 2025 Tour Following Triumphant Sold-Out Debut

Superstar Peruvian tenor Juan Diego Flórez will make his highly anticipated return to Australian stages later this year, performing from 29 November to 3 December 2025. The world-renowned vocalist, hailed as one of the greatest living tenors, will bring his breathtaking artistry back to audiences in Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide for an exclusive series of recitals.

1 day ago
Alex G performing live during his 2026 Australian tour announcement
Alex G To Return To Australia In 2026 With Shows At The Sydney Opera House And Palais Theatre

Acclaimed American singer-songwriter Alex G will make his long-awaited return to Australia in February 2026 for two exclusive headline shows in Sydney and Melbourne. The Philadelphia-born artist will perform at the Sydney Opera House on 9 February and Melbourne's Palais Theatre on 11 February, coinciding with his appearances at the Laneway Festival.

1 day ago
Oasis Definitely Maybe exhibition
Oasis Guitarist Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs Steps Back From Australian Shows for Cancer Treatment

Oasis guitarist and founding member Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs will miss the Australian leg of the band's Live '25 reunion tour as he continues treatment for prostate cancer. Arthurs, 60, announced the news via social media this week, confirming that while he's responding well to treatment, doctors have advised a short break before he rejoins the group for their South American finale.

3 days ago
Lauren Spencer Smith performing live during The Art of Being a Mess tour.
Lauren Spencer Smith Channels Strength With New Single ‘Thick Skin’

Lauren Spencer Smith has unveiled her new single ‘Thick Skin', a raw, emotionally-charged track that arrives on the heels of her second album The Art of Being a Mess.

4 days ago
ROYA announce first ever Australian tour for January 2026
Danish Duo ROYA To Make Australian Debut With Summer 2026 Tour

Danish electronic-pop outfit ROYA will make their first trip down under in January 2026, bringing their explosive live show to Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

6 days ago
The Datsuns announce Australian tour 2026
The Datsuns To Tour Australia In March 2026 With New Music On The Horizon

Twenty-four years since they first ripped across the Tasman with a fury of fuzzed-out riffs and denim-clad swagger, New Zealand's rock and roll export The Datsuns are bringing their unrelenting brand of garage rock back to Australia in March 2026.

October 1, 2025