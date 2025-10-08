Billie Marten To Bring Her ‘Dog Eared' World Tour To Australia and New Zealand in 2026 - Noise11.com

British folk artist Billie Marten will return to Australia and New Zealand in February 2026 for a four-date run following her sold-out 2025 shows. The Yorkshire-born, London-based singer-songwriter will perform in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland, bringing her acclaimed fifth album Dog Eared to local audiences.

Marten, known for her ethereal voice and poetic lyricism, has built a devoted following through songs like La Lune, Vanilla Baby and I Can’t Get My Head Around You. Her music fuses delicate acoustic arrangements with introspective storytelling, often exploring themes of self-reflection, mental health and human connection.

Born Isabella Sophie Tweddle in Ripon, North Yorkshire in 1999, Marten first emerged on the UK folk scene as a child prodigy. At just 12 years old, her cover of Lucy Rose’s Middle of the Bed went viral on YouTube, leading to a string of early releases that showcased her mature songwriting well beyond her years. By 15, she had issued her debut EP Ribbon through Burberry’s curation program, followed by As Long As in 2015.

Her rise accelerated when she was nominated for the BBC Sound of 2016, placing her alongside names such as Jack Garratt and Blossoms. That same year she released her debut album Writing of Blues and Yellows, a collection of intimate and observational songs that drew comparisons to Joni Mitchell and Nick Drake.

Since then, Marten’s sound has evolved while retaining her signature vulnerability. Her albums Feeding Seahorses by Hand (2019), Flora Fauna (2021), Drop Cherries (2023) and most recently Dog Eared (2025) chart her journey from a quiet acoustic artist to a more sonically adventurous and confident performer.

Dog Eared was recorded in Brooklyn with producer Philip Weinrobe (Adrienne Lenker) and features ten musicians playing live in the studio. The result is a warmer, bolder record that broadens Marten’s palette without losing her lyrical intimacy. Critics have praised it as her most expansive and self-assured work to date, with DIY Mag calling it “her most confident outing yet.”

Across five albums, Marten has established herself as one of Britain’s most distinctive young voices, balancing timeless folk influences with modern sensibility. Her inspirations include Nick Drake, Joni Mitchell, Kate Bush, Damien Rice, and Joan Armatrading, all of whom shaped her melodic and introspective approach.

Despite her success, Marten has been candid about the challenges of navigating the modern music industry. In interviews, she has spoken openly about her struggles with seasonal affective disorder and the economic realities of streaming, saying in 2025 that she “never recouped a penny” from her early label releases. Those experiences have informed her later work, which embraces independence and artistic control.

Her live shows are celebrated for their emotional intimacy and stunning vocal delivery, often leaving audiences in hushed silence. Marten has previously toured with Lucy Rose, Ben Howard, and Flyte, and performed at Glastonbury, Lollapalooza, and Beyond the Valley.

Billie Marten 2026 Australian and New Zealand Tour Dates

Wednesday 4 February 2026

Crowbar, Brisbane QLD

Friday 6 February 2026

Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

Saturday 7 February 2026

Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne VIC

Tuesday 10 February 2026

Powerhouse, Auckland NZ

Presale: Opens Monday 13 October at 12PM (sign up via Untitled Group)

General On Sale: Tuesday 14 October at 12PM via Untitled Group

Special guests to be announced

