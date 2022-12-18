Billy Joel Cancels His Madison Square Garden Final Show of 2022 - Noise11.com

Billy Joel is out of action. His last show of the year for Madison Square Garden has been postponed until June 2023.

In a statement Billy said, “I’m disappointed to share that I’m under doctor’s orders for vocal rest due to a viral infection so unfortunately, I must postpone my Monday, December 19th concert at Madison Square Garden to June. I’m so sorry to let you know so close to show day, but I was hoping to be closer to a full recovery by now. Sadly, that hasn’t happened.

I look forward to seeing you in the New Year”.

The Billy Joel Madison Square Garden show on December 19 has been moved to June 2 but even that is not 100% confirmed That date will also be bumped if it interferes with playoffs. “All tickets purchased for the December 19, 2022 concert will be honored on Friday, June 2, 2023 and will not need to be exchanged. Please note, the June 2nd performance is subject to change if it conflicts with a playoff game”.

Billy performed in Melbourne, Australia on 10 December. That will now be his last show of the year.

Billy Joel setlist for Melbourne, Australia, 10 December 2022

A Matter of Trust (from The Bridge, 1986)

My Life (from 52nd Street, 1978)

The Entertainer (from Streetlife Serenade, 1974)

Waltzing Matilda (Trad. Banjo Paterson cover)

Vienna (from The Stranger, 1977)

An Innocent Man (from An Innocent Man, 1993)

Zanzibar (from 52nd Street, 1978)

Just the Way You Are (from The Stranger, 1977)

Don’t Ask Me Why (from Glass Houses, 1980)

Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song) (from The Stranger, 1977)

She’s Always A Woman (from The Stranger, 1977)

Pressure (from the Nylon Curtain, 1982)

Allentown (from the Nylon Curtain, 1982)

New York State of Mind (from Turnstiles, 1976)

The Downeaster Alexa (from Storm Front, 1989)

Sometimes A Fantasy (from Glass Houses, 1980)

Only the Good Die Young (from The Stranger, 1977)

The River of Dreams (from River of Dreams, 1993)

Nessun dorma

Scenes From an Italian Restaurant (from The Stranger, 1977)

Piano Man (from Piano Man, 1973)

Encore:

We Didn’t Start the Fire (from Storm Front, 1989)

Uptown Girl (from An Innocent Man, 1993)

It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me (from Glass Houses, 1980)

Big Shot (from 52nd Street, 1978)

You May Be Right (from Glass Houses, 1980)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

