 Ronnie Wood Made His First Appearance With The Rolling Stones 50 Years Ago Today - Noise11.com
The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

Ronnie Wood Made His First Appearance With The Rolling Stones 50 Years Ago Today

by Paul Cashmere on May 2, 2025

in News

On 1 May 1975 Ronnie Wood made a spectacular debut with The Rolling Stones performing ‘Brown Sugar’ on the back of a Flat Bed truck. He was 27 years old at the time.

In a post today on Wood’s socials it says, “Along came Mr Wood!” Today marks 50 years since Ronnie’s first performance with the Rolling Stones, playing ‘Brown Sugar’ on a flatbed truck driving down 5th Avenue in New York City on the 1st May 1975.

Watch what happened:

Ronnie joined the Stones after The Faces split up. Going back further Ronnie Wood and Rod Stewart had been members of the Jeff Beck Group. They split in 1969 around the time The Small Faces also split up. Ronnie Lane, Ian McLagan and Kenney Jones of The Small Faces then formed a new band, The Faces with Stewart and Wood.

The Faces became one of the early 70s great rock bands. They released four albums and had a massive hit with ‘Stay With Me’, still a popular song in Stewart’s setlist these days.

Ronnie Wood’s 1974 debut solo album ‘I’ve Got My Own Album To Do’ was released 13 September 1974. That album featured Keith Richards on eight tracks, Mick Taylor (who was still a Stone at the time) on three and Mick Jagger on two. Wood’s first solo album also featured guest appearances from David Bowie, George Harrison and Rod Stewart.

Since March 1975, Wood had been secretly recording the ‘Black and Blue’ album with The Stones. On May 1, 1975 they made the announcement that Ronnie was the new guitarist in the band, replacing Mick Taylor, who only five years earlier had replaced Brian Jones.

As for the question of who did the flatbed truck first, The Stones or AC/DC, the answer is The Stones. The famous AC/DC ‘Long Way To The Top Video’ on the back of the flatbed truck down Swanston Street, Melbourne, was filmed on 23 February, 1976.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Neil Young Talkin To The Trees
Neil Young Officially Releases ‘Let’s Roll Again’

Neil Young has officially released ‘Lets Roll Again’, the song he premiered just a week ago on 26 April at the light Up The Blues benefit in Los Angeles.

12 hours ago
Richard O'Brien portrait Thursday 2 July 2015 by Ros O'Gorman
The Rocky Horror Picture Show To Receive 50th Anniversary 4K Makeover

On 25 September, 1975 The Rocky Horror Picture Show will celebrate its 50th anniversary. For 2025, the 50th will be marked with an all new 4K Ultra HD version of the film with a newly mixed Dolby Atmos audio track.

1 day ago
Mark Mothersbaugh of Devo at the Palais Theatre Melbourne 6 December 2023 photo by Lucas Packett
Devo’s Farewell Tour To Be Continued

Devo are doing a KISS and Cher. The ’50 Years of De-Evolution’ that finished in 2023.

2 days ago
The Dugites Live at Billboard 1981
The Dugites Live At Billboard 1981 Is The Next ARCA Release

The 49th Australian Road Crew Association release will be The Dugites Live At Billboard 1981.

3 days ago
Rose Tattoo at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Winston Robinson
Rose Tattoo To Call It A Day in 2026

Angry Anderson has confirmed that he will retire Rose Tattoo in 2025, fifty years after the band began in Sydney in 1976.

3 days ago
Neil Young photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young Takes A Swipe At Elon Musk In New Song ‘Let’s Roll Again’

Neil Young has gone for the Elon Musk jugular in a new song ‘Let’s Roll Again’.

4 days ago
Sammy Hagar supplied HWOF
Sammy Hagar Releases Belated Homage to Eddie Van Halen ‘Encore, Thank You, Goodnight’

Sammy Hagar, with a little help from his friend Joe Satriani, has released what he says is a “long overdue thank you to Eddie Van Halen’.

4 days ago