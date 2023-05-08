 Billy Joel Pays Tribute To Gordon Lightfoot With Sundown Performance At Madison Square Garden - Noise11.com
Billy Joel at the MCG 10 December 2022 photo by Bron Robinson 2

Billy Joel at the MCG 10 December 2022 photo by Bron Robinson

Billy Joel Pays Tribute To Gordon Lightfoot With Sundown Performance At Madison Square Garden

by Paul Cashmere on May 9, 2023

in News

Billy Joel has paid tribute to Canadian singer songwriter Gordon Lightfoot by performing Gordon’s 1974 classic ‘Sundown’ at his Madison Square Garden concert on Friday night in New York.

Joel said, “You might know him from the hit records he had. I want to say ‘thank you,’ and rest in peace Gordon Lightfoot.”

Gordon Lightfoot died on May 1, 2023 at age 84.

When news of Gordon’s passing broke, Billy performed another of his classics ‘If You Could Read My Mind’ from his home and uploaded the video to his socials.

Billy Joel setlist for New York, May 5, 2023

Miami 2017 (Seen the Lights Go Out on Broadway) (from Turnstiles, 1976)
My Life (from 52nd Street, 1978)
Everybody Loves You Now (from Cold Spring Harbor, 1971)
Just the Way You Are (from The Stranger, 1977)
Zanzibar (from 52nd Street, 1978)
An Innocent Man (from An Innocent Man, 1993)
Start Me Up (The Rolling Stones cover)
Don’t Ask Me Why (from Glass Houses, 1980)
Los Angelenos (from Streetlife Serenade, 1974)
The Entertainer (from Streetlife Serenade, 1974)
Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song) (from The Stranger, 1977)
Sundown (Gordon Lightfoot cover)
The Downeaster Alexa (from Storm Front, 1989)
Allentown (from the Nylon Curtain, 1982)
New York State of Mind (from Turnstiles, 1976)
Sleeping with the Television On (from Glass Houses, 1980)
All for Leyna (from Glass Houses, 1980)
Sometimes A Fantasy (from Glass Houses, 1980)
Only the Good Die Young (from The Stranger, 1977)
The River of Dreams (from River of Dreams, 1993)
River Deep Mountain High (Ike and Tina Turner cover)
Nessun dorma
Scenes From an Italian Restaurant (from The Stranger, 1977)
Piano Man (from Piano Man, 1973)

Encore:
We Didn’t Start the Fire (from Storm Front, 1989)
Uptown Girl (from An Innocent Man, 1993)
It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me (from Glass Houses, 1980)
Big Shot (from 52nd Street, 1978)
You May Be Right (from Glass Houses, 1980)

