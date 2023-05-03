Billy Joel Performs Gordon Lightfoot’s ‘If You Could Read My Mind’ - Noise11.com

Billy Joel has shared a home recording performance of the Gordon Lightfoot classic ‘If You Could Read My Mind’ as a tribute to the late Canadian singer.
Gordon Lightfoot passed away this week. Last month he cancelled all upcoming shows due to health reasons.
Joel posted, Sad morning over here.
Rest easy Gordon Lightfoot.
So sad to hear of the death of Gordon Lightfoot.
He was a lifelong musical hero of mine.
His songs were the heart of Canada.
R.I.P.
