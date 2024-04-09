Blues Legend Charlie Musselwhite To Tour Australia - Noise11.com

Charlie Musselwhite is coming back to Australia again.

Charlie was last in Australia in 2018 on a co-headline tour with Ben Harper for their ‘No Mercy In This Land’ album.

Charlie’s most recent album was ‘Mississippi Son’ in 2022.

Charlie Musselwhite released his first album ‘Stand Back! Here Comes Charley Musselwhite’s South Side Band’ in 1967 (and yes, he was Charley then). For the second album ‘Takin’ Care of Business’ in 1968 he was Charlie.

The Charlie Musselwhite Band features Kid Andersen on Guitar, June Core on Drums and Randy Bermudes on Bass.

Charlie Musselwhite Dates Are:

Wednesday 18th, Melbourne at Northcote Theatre

Friday 20th, Manning Bar, Sydney

Saturday 21st, The Tivoli, Brisbane

Tuesday 24th, Harmonie German Club, Canberra

Thursday 26th, Perth’s Astor Theatre

Saturday September 28, The Governor Hindmarsh, Adelaide

Tickets to all shows are on sale now via https://gerrardallmanevents.com.au/

