Bob Dylan Center Opens Applications For 2026-2027 Songwriter Fellowship - Noise11.com

The Bob Dylan Center will launch the next intake of its prestigious songwriting fellowship, offering emerging writers a rare opportunity to study the legacy of Bob Dylan while developing their own craft.

by Paul Cashmere

The Bob Dylan Center has confirmed that applications are now open for the 2026-2027 edition of its Songwriter Fellowship, a program developed in collaboration with Universal Music Publishing Group to nurture the next generation of songwriting talent.

The annual fellowship, which opened for submissions on March 17 and closes on April 27, will again select two emerging songwriters demonstrating exceptional artistic vision. Those selected will gain access to one of the most significant archives in modern music history, centred on the life and work of Bob Dylan.

Now entering its second year, the initiative builds on a strong inaugural program that drew close to 600 applicants from around the world. The fellowship is designed to provide both creative immersion and professional development, combining academic research with practical industry exposure.

A newly assembled judging panel brings together a cross-section of contemporary songwriting voices. Lucy Dacus, also known for her work with indie supergroup boygenius, joins Ezra Koenig, James Mercer and Dan Wilson in selecting the next intake of fellows.

For Mercer, whose own songwriting journey has been shaped by Dylan’s catalogue, the opportunity to engage with the archive represents a transformative experience. Reflecting on his first deep dive into Dylan’s work decades ago, Mercer described how studying the material reshaped both his writing and his worldview, an experience he believes will be amplified for fellowship recipients given their unprecedented access to primary source material.

The program centres on the extensive Bob Dylan Archive, a collection of more than 100,000 items spanning handwritten lyrics, notebooks, recordings and personal artefacts. Since opening in Tulsa in 2022, the Bob Dylan Center has positioned itself as a global hub for studying the evolution of songwriting through Dylan’s career, which stretches from the folk revival of the early 1960s through to his Nobel Prize recognition for literature in 2016.

Successful applicants will receive a $25,000 stipend to support a year-long creative project, alongside structured mentorship from publishing executives and professional songwriters within Universal Music Publishing Group. The fellowship also includes four separate residencies in Tulsa, with travel and accommodation provided, allowing participants to fully engage with the archive and its resources.

An important practical component of the program is access to The Church Studio, the historic recording space established by Leon Russell. There, fellows will have the opportunity to record demo material, bridging the gap between archival study and contemporary music production.

The first recipients, Tega Ethan and Taylor Zickefoose, completed their fellowships earlier this year. Both artists immersed themselves in songwriting development, archival research and public engagement activities, experiences that significantly accelerated their creative and professional growth. Zickefoose described the fellowship as a rare chance for independent musicians to devote sustained time and resources to their craft, noting substantial gains in both artistic output and industry knowledge.

The Bob Dylan Center’s director, Steven Jenkins, said the organisation is looking to build on the lessons of the inaugural year. The goal is to further refine the program’s ability to identify and support emerging voices while expanding its impact within the broader songwriting community.

From the publishing perspective, Universal Music Publishing Group sees the fellowship as addressing a long-standing challenge for songwriters, the need for both inspiration and protected creative time. By embedding participants within the Dylan archive while connecting them to current industry networks, the program aims to foster both artistic individuality and career sustainability.

Eligibility criteria remain tightly defined. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age, based in the United States and unsigned to any publishing agreement at the commencement of the fellowship period, which runs from August 2026 through July 2027.

Since its opening, the Bob Dylan Center has become a key cultural institution within Tulsa’s Arts District, drawing scholars, musicians and fans interested in exploring the mechanics of songwriting at the highest level. Its mission extends beyond preservation, focusing on how Dylan’s work can inspire new creative voices and contribute to ongoing cultural dialogue.

For emerging songwriters, the fellowship offers a rare convergence of history, mentorship and opportunity. By placing developing artists in direct conversation with the work of one of the most influential songwriters of the modern era, the program positions itself as a significant platform for shaping the next wave of musical storytelling.

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