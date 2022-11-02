 Bob Dylan Pays Tribute To Jerry Lee Lewis - Noise11.com
Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan (Sony Music)

Bob Dylan Pays Tribute To Jerry Lee Lewis

by Paul Cashmere on November 2, 2022

in News

Bob Dylan paid tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis at his show in Nottingham, England this week, performing ‘I Can’t Seem to Say Goodbye’.

Rock and Roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis died 28 October, 2022 at age 87.

Dylan also spoke to the audience saying “I don’t know how many of you know, but Jerry Lee’s gone. We’re gonna play this song, one of his. Jerry Lee will live forever – we all know that.”

Bob performed the song as an extra, after his usual closing song ‘Every Grain of Sand’. It was the first time he has ever played the track.

‘I Can’t Seem to Say Goodbye’ was written by Don Robertson and recorded by Jerry Lee Lewis at Sun Records in the 50s but went unreleased until 1970.

Meanwhile, the next release from the Bob Dylan archives will be the 10LP/5CD ‘Fragments’ featuring the Time Out of Mind sessions plus a complete remix of the ‘Time Out of Mind’ album.

‘Fragments’ will be released on 27 January 2023.

