Bob Dylan Recommends A Restaurant In New Orleans - Noise11.com

Next time you are in New Orleans Bob Dylan recommends eating at Dooky Chase’s restaurant.

Dylan tweeted (x’d just sound stupid), “Last time in New Orleans we ate at Dooky Chase’s Restaurant on the corner of North Miro and Orleans. If you’re ever there I highly recommend it”.

Last time in New Orleans we ate at Dooky Chase’s Restaurant on the corner of North Miro and Orleans. If you’re ever there I highly recommend it. — Bob Dylan (@bobdylan) October 1, 2024

Bob didn’t reveal his dish of the day but you can check out the menu here.

Emily and Dooky Chase opened their business in 1941, originally as a sandwich shop and lottery ticket outlet. In 1944, 16-year old Dooky Jr had a swing/jazz band. Dooky Jr’s sister Doris was the singer. Dooky Jr promoted the first racially integrated concert in New Orleans that year.

When Dooky Jr married in 1946 his wife Leah turned the sandwich shop into the restaurant. The family still owns the business to this day.

The restaurant became a meeting place for celebrities and politicians. Martin Luther King Jr would meet at Dooky’s over lunch or dinner with local leaders.

As well as being a favourite of Bob Dylan, Dookie’s has hosted Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Quincy Jones, Jesse Jackson, Duke Ellington, Thurgood Marshall, James Baldwin, Ray Charles, Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, the late Ermest Gaines, Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker, Keith David, Solange Knowles and a list of others.

Oh and there’s a dress code…

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

