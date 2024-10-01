 Bob Dylan Recommends A Restaurant In New Orleans - Noise11.com
Bob Dylan at the Hollywood Bowl 31 July 2024 photo with thanks to Richard Gilkerson

Bob Dylan Recommends A Restaurant In New Orleans

by Paul Cashmere on October 2, 2024

in News

Next time you are in New Orleans Bob Dylan recommends eating at Dooky Chase’s restaurant.

Dylan tweeted (x’d just sound stupid), “Last time in New Orleans we ate at Dooky Chase’s Restaurant on the corner of North Miro and Orleans. If you’re ever there I highly recommend it”.

Bob didn’t reveal his dish of the day but you can check out the menu here.

Emily and Dooky Chase opened their business in 1941, originally as a sandwich shop and lottery ticket outlet. In 1944, 16-year old Dooky Jr had a swing/jazz band. Dooky Jr’s sister Doris was the singer. Dooky Jr promoted the first racially integrated concert in New Orleans that year.

When Dooky Jr married in 1946 his wife Leah turned the sandwich shop into the restaurant. The family still owns the business to this day.

The restaurant became a meeting place for celebrities and politicians. Martin Luther King Jr would meet at Dooky’s over lunch or dinner with local leaders.

As well as being a favourite of Bob Dylan, Dookie’s has hosted Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Quincy Jones, Jesse Jackson, Duke Ellington, Thurgood Marshall, James Baldwin, Ray Charles, Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, the late Ermest Gaines, Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker, Keith David, Solange Knowles and a list of others.

Oh and there’s a dress code…

