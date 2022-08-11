Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples To Play Bluesfest Dates In 2023 - Noise11.com

Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples will play dates together in Sydney and Melbourne for Bluesfest Touring in April as well as the Bluesfest Festival in Byron Bay.

Bluesfest 2023 is on from 6 to 10 April.

Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples will also perform:

5 April, Melbourne, Palais Theatre

7 April, Sydney, Darling Harbour Theatre

Bonnie Raitt last toured Australia in 2017. She released her 18th album ‘Just Like That’ in April 2022.

Mavis Staples was in Australia as the lockdown of 2020 kicked in. Her most recent album is ‘Carry Me Home’ with Levin Helm.

