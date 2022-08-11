 Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples To Play Bluesfest Dates In 2023 - Noise11.com
Bonnie Raitt - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Bonnie Raitt - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples To Play Bluesfest Dates In 2023

by Paul Cashmere on August 11, 2022

in News

Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples will play dates together in Sydney and Melbourne for Bluesfest Touring in April as well as the Bluesfest Festival in Byron Bay.

Bluesfest 2023 is on from 6 to 10 April.

Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples will also perform:

5 April, Melbourne, Palais Theatre
7 April, Sydney, Darling Harbour Theatre

Bonnie Raitt last toured Australia in 2017. She released her 18th album ‘Just Like That’ in April 2022.

Mavis Staples was in Australia as the lockdown of 2020 kicked in. Her most recent album is ‘Carry Me Home’ with Levin Helm.


PRE-SALE from 12pm AEST Tuesday 16th August 2022
ON SALE from Thursday, 18th of August 2022 – 12PM AEST

REGISTER FOR PRE-SALE HERE:
https://www.bluesfesttouring.com.au/artist/bonnie-raitt-with-mavis-staples/

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Olivia Newton-John - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Olivia Newton-John And Judith Durham Dominate iTunes Chart

Fans of Olivia Newton-John and Judith Durham are mourning their loss listening to their music with Olivia and Judith dominating the iTunes chart in Australia today.

1 day ago
Lamont Dozier
Hit Songwriter Lamont Dozier Dies Aged 81

Hit songwriter Lamont Dozier, the man behind dozens of Motown hits, has died at age 81.

1 day ago
Judith Durham photo by Ros OGorman, noise11
Judith Durham To Receive State Funeral

The family of Australian singing legend Judith Durham have accepted an offer from the Victoria Government for a state funeral.

3 days ago
Judith Durham photo by Ros O'Gorman, noise11
Rest In Peace, Australian Legend Judith Durham of The Seekers 1943-2022

It is with great sadness we announce the death of Australian music legend Judith Durham at age 79.

5 days ago
Mick Jagger Jumping Jack Flash video
The Rolling Stones Release Fully Restores 1968 Jumping Jack Flash Video

The Rolling Stones classic ‘Jumping Jack Flash’ video, featuring Sir Mick Jagger in make-up, has been restored for 4K resolution.

6 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones Play Their Last Show Of The SIXTY Tour

After 14 shows and 38 different songs, The Rolling Stones SIXTY tour has wound up in Berlin.

August 4, 2022
David Crosby, A Day On The Green, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
David Crosby Is “Too Old” To Tour Anymore

David Crosby has reiterated that he's "too old" to tour anymore.

August 4, 2022