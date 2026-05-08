Bonnie Tyler Placed In Induced Coma Following Emergency Surgery - Noise11 Music News

Welsh music icon Bonnie Tyler has been placed in a medically induced coma following emergency intestinal surgery in Portugal, with representatives for the singer confirming doctors took the step to assist her recovery. The 74-year-old “Total Eclipse Of The Heart” singer had initially been reported as recuperating well after the procedure earlier this week.

by Paul Cashmere

Bonnie Tyler has been placed in a medically induced coma after undergoing emergency intestinal surgery near her home in Faro, Portugal, with representatives for the veteran Welsh singer issuing a further health update after initial reports suggested she was recovering following the operation.

A spokesperson for Tyler confirmed the development overnight, saying doctors induced the coma to aid her recovery after the emergency procedure. The statement added, “We know that you all wish her well and ask for privacy at this difficult time. We will issue a further statement when we are able to.”

The news comes just days after Tyler was rushed to hospital in Portugal, where she maintains a home. Earlier statements from her team had indicated the surgery had gone well and that the singer was recuperating. The latest update now places one of Britain’s most recognisable rock and pop voices under close medical supervision as fans across Europe, the UK and Australia await further news on her condition.

Tyler, born Gaynor Hopkins in Skewen, Wales, remains one of the defining voices of 1980s rock-pop crossover music. Her breakthrough arrived with 1977 hits “Lost In France” and “It’s A Heartache”, but global superstardom followed in 1983 with “Total Eclipse Of The Heart”, the Jim Steinman-produced epic that topped charts in both the UK and the United States and sold more than six million copies worldwide.

The song, released from the album “Faster Than The Speed Of Night”, became one of the decade’s landmark recordings and established Tyler’s distinctive raspy vocal style as one of the most recognisable sounds in popular music. Her later collaborations with Steinman also produced “Holding Out For A Hero”, another enduring hit that has remained a staple of film, television and streaming culture for more than four decades.

Tyler’s career has extended well beyond the peak MTV era. Through the 1990s she developed a major audience throughout continental Europe, particularly in Germany, France and the Nordic countries, working with producers including Dieter Bohlen and Giorgio Moroder. In 2003, she returned to the top of the French charts with the bilingual duet “Si Demain… (Turn Around)”, a re-recording of “Total Eclipse Of The Heart”.

In more recent years, Tyler has continued recording and touring consistently. She represented the United Kingdom at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2013 with “Believe In Me”, released the albums “Between The Earth And The Stars” in 2019 and “The Best Is Yet To Come” in 2021, and published her memoir “Straight From The Heart” in 2023. She was awarded an MBE in 2022 for services to music.

Her most recent release, “Together”, a collaboration with David Guetta and Hypaton issued in 2025, introduced her voice to a younger electronic music audience and became a significant European radio hit. The track incorporated lyrical elements from “Total Eclipse Of The Heart”, underscoring the continued cultural reach of her catalogue.

The current health crisis also arrives at a significant milestone in Tyler’s career. She had recently announced her Jubilee Tour, celebrating 50 years since the release of her debut single “My! My! Honeycomb” in 1976 and the subsequent breakthrough success of “Lost In France”. The tour was set to include performances across Malta, Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, Hungary, Romania and Turkey later this year.

At the time of publication there has been no official announcement regarding postponements or cancellations of scheduled performances. Tyler’s next announced appearance had been planned for the SummerLust Music Festival in Malta later this month.

For many music fans, Tyler’s enduring appeal lies in how her recordings bridged classic rock theatrics, pop accessibility and the widescreen production style that defined much of 1980s radio. Her work with Steinman in particular helped shape the era’s grand-scale power ballad sound, influencing artists across rock, pop and musical theatre for decades afterwards.

Further updates on Tyler’s condition are expected from her management team in coming days.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first-Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)