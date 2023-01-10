 Adam Lambert Covers Bonnie Tyler’s Footloose Classic ‘Holding Out For A Hero’ - Noise11.com
Queen + Adam Lambert, Melbourne 2014. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Queen + Adam Lambert at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne 2014. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Adam Lambert Covers Bonnie Tyler’s Footloose Classic ‘Holding Out For A Hero’

by Paul Cashmere on January 10, 2023

in News

Adam Lambert has covered Bonnie Tyler’s 1984 Footloose soundtrack song ‘Holding Out For A Hero’.

Lambert’s version is from the ‘High Drama’ album, due 24 February. It is Adam’s fifth album and first since 2020’s ‘Velvet’.

‘Holding Out For A Hero’ was written by Jim Steinman, who also wrote Bonnie’s ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ and the Meat Loaf ‘Bat Out of Hell’ albums. Bonnie’s original version reached no 2 in the UK, no 34 in the USA and no 44 in Australia.

Watch the Noise11.com interview with Adam Lambert.

