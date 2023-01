Adam Lambert Covers Bonnie Tyler’s Footloose Classic ‘Holding Out For A Hero’ - Noise11.com

Adam Lambert has covered Bonnie Tyler’s 1984 Footloose soundtrack song ‘Holding Out For A Hero’.

Lambert’s version is from the ‘High Drama’ album, due 24 February. It is Adam’s fifth album and first since 2020’s ‘Velvet’.

‘Holding Out For A Hero’ was written by Jim Steinman, who also wrote Bonnie’s ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ and the Meat Loaf ‘Bat Out of Hell’ albums. Bonnie’s original version reached no 2 in the UK, no 34 in the USA and no 44 in Australia.

Watch the Noise11.com interview with Adam Lambert.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr