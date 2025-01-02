Timeless Summer Tour With Boy George and Bonnie Tyler Cancelled in Australia - Noise11.com

The upcoming Timeless Summer Tour featuring Boy George, Tony Hadley, Bonnie Tyler and Mickey Thomas of Starship has been cancelled.

Dates were to take place in Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland in the last week of January 2025.

A statement from the promoter reads:

We are saddened to announce that, after careful consideration, we must postpone the inaugural Timeless Summer Tour, which was scheduled to take place in New Zealand and Australia in January 2025.

Please know we are now working through this process, including working with the artists’ teams, to confirm new dates for this tour. We will be working diligently in coming weeks to finalise new dates and venues. We’d like to humbly request your patience with this process as there are a number of businesses, groups and officials we need to communicate with and given some are in a shut down period during the festive season we are expecting to be able to announce new dates for Timeless Summer Tour in February.

In a time when many live music events are struggling to survive or folding under the pressure of the current financial climate, Timeless Summer Tour is not excluded from this situation. Adding to this hindrance is a last minute loss of two New Zealand venues, leaving us without the ability to deliver the Timeless Summer Tour in two cities and no time to secure alternative locations. To combat these issues, we will be moving Timeless Summer Tour to indoor venues later in 2025 and we will be putting in all of our efforts to confirm all of the details and the new dates from now.

We know how much many of you were looking forward to this event. We realise this news may be disappointing, and we want to extend our sincerest apologies for any disruption this may cause to your plans.

Rest assured your tickets will be automatically transferred for use at the new event and you won’t need to do a thing. If the new dates and venues are no longer suitable and you are unable to attend any longer, we will provide you with information about the refund process.

Again, we are sincerely sorry for the current situation. It’s never easy to share news like this but we want to be transparent and ensure you know how much we value your support.