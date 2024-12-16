Bradley Dorsey Covers Some Rare Songs of His Father Engelbert Humperdinck On ‘I’ve Got Dreams’ Album - Noise11.com

On Bradley Dorsey’s new album ‘I’ve Got Dreams’, Brad honours his father Engelbert Humperdinck on three tracks.

Watch the Noise11 Bradley Dorsey album:

The first track ‘This and That’ was written by Engelbert and released as a single by Tom Jones in 1966.

“Yeah, when he was Arnold. He was just Arnold Dorsey,” Bradley Dorsey tells Noise11.com. “I loved it from the first time I heard it. Tom did such a cracking job of it. I just felt it was very important for me to honour my dad’s writing and his song from even before he was Jerry Dorsey. It was a gift for me to do but also to honour my dad by recording that song and see if I could measure up to Mr Jones”.

Bradley, his sister Louise and his niece Olivia perform Engelbert’s classic ‘Release Me’ with Engelbert on Bradley’s ‘I’ve Got Dreams’ album. “I had the opportunity to do something a little different with the song. Tony (Taleforo), my producer and brother-in-law is a real Nashville guy. He heard something completely different than what I was really wanting to do with it. He brought a real good country vibe to it. No-one has ever heard this song played like this. I had the privilege of getting my niece as well as my father to sing with me on this song. Its just a fun rendition and I’m really excited for the fans to hear it. The Humperdinck family sing on that song. Dad was really fun and he enjoyed being a part of it. My sister and my niece are beautiful singers. We pay tribute to the song that landed him in his lifetime career.

There’s another Engelbert song on Bradley’s album. ‘A Good Thing Going’ was written by Engelbert. “I believe he was still Jerry Dorsey at the time,” Bradley says. “I was checking out recordings that he had written in his early, early days. I hadn’t heard it until about two months before I recorded it. When I heard it I was so excited about the energy of it. It was a fun, good time song. I was like ‘I’ve got to do this song and make it my own’. I played it for him and he was really thrilled”.

Bradley Dorsey’s new album ‘I’ve Got Dreams’ is out now.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

