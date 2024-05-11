 Brian Wilson Placed In Conservatorship - Noise11.com
Brian Wilson Placed In Conservatorship

by Paul Cashmere on May 11, 2024

in News

Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson has been placed under court conservatorship to manage his medical and personal conditions.

Wilson was cared for by his wife Melinda who passed away in January.

Judge Gus T. May of the Los Angeles Superior Court ruled it necessary for Wilson to be placed in conservatorship after his family requested the petition.

Brian’s representatives, his publicist Jean Sievers and his manager LeeAnn Hard have been named the conservators.

Brian’s daughters Carnie and Wendy Wilson also asked the court that all of Brian’s seven children are to be consulted for medical decisions for which the Judge agreed.

Brian lives in Beverly Hills with two of his daughters and a live-in carer.

