Brisbane’s Open Season Expands Its 2025 Program - Noise11.com

Brisbane will be treated to a special event with Iceland’s Sigur Rōs performing tonight at QPAC.

While Open Season opened its season on 25 May, there are some new additions added to the program this morning.

The music and arts takeover will reveal South System – a new, FREE underground open-air party to be hosted under the bridge at the iconic Fish Lane featuring DJs and producers Moktar, Fukhed, C.Frim, Claire O’Brien and Nikitasilly.

Blak Day Out has expanded its all-female lineup with Stiff Gins, GLVES, dameeeela and Kritty joining the legendary Christine Anu, Thelma Plum and Miss Kaninna in a powerful celebration of music, culture and community.

Headline shows from Kita Alexander and The Dreggs have been added to the program, while Skegss will play a second show on Friday 27 June due to overwhelming demand.

A stack of supports acts have also joined the bill including Juno Mamba, Montetna, Lunar Dirt, Asha Jefferies, Platonic Sex and so much more.

OPEN SEASON 2025 DATES

Pale Jay – Sunday 25 May 2025 – The Princess Theatre (event passed)

Ravyn Lenae – Tuesday 27 May 2025 – The Tivoli (event passed)

Sigur Rós – Wednesday 28 May 2025 – QPAC (sold out)

Cloud Control – Friday 30 May 2025 – The Princess Theatre (last tickets)

Ezra Collective – Sunday 1 Jun 2025 – The Princess Theatre (last tickets)

Jessica Pratt – Tuesday 3 Jun 2025 – The Princess Theatre

Mount Kimbie – Wednesday 4 Jun 2025 – The Princess Theatre

1tbsp – Friday 6 Jun 2025 – The Princess Theatre (last tickets)

MonoNeon – Thursday 12 Jun 2025 – What’s Golden at The Tivoli

Kamasi Washington – Thursday 12 Jun 2025 – QPAC

DIIV – Saturday 14 Jun 2025 – The Princess Theatre

Soccer Mommy – Wednesday 18 Jun 2025 – The Princess Theatre

Surprise Chef – Thursday 19 Jun 2025 – The Princess Theatre

Quiet On Set: Handsome – Wednesday 25 Jun 2025 – QUIVR

Killing Heidi – Thursday 26 Jun 2025 – The Tivoli

Skegss – Friday 27 Jun 2025 – The Tivoli

Skegss – Saturday 28 Jun 2025 – The Tivoli (sold out)

Kiasmos – Thursday 10 Jul 2025 – The Princess Theatre

Kita Alexander – Saturday 12 Jul 2025 – The Princess Theatre

The Preatures – Saturday 19 Jul 2025 – The Princess Theatre (sold out)

Sahara Beck – Saturday 19 Jul 2025 – Grand on Ann

Shouse – Friday 25 Jul 2025 – The Princess Theatre

Blak Day Out – Saturday 26 Jul 2025 – The Princess Theatre (last tickets)

The Dreggs – Saturday 26 Jul 2025 – The Tivoli (last tickets)

The Gin Club – Sunday 27 Jul 2025 – The Princess Theatre

Quiet On Set: Emma Volard – Wednesday 30 Jul 2025 – QUIVR

