Bruce Dickinson ‘The Mandrake Project’ Will Not Be A Series or Movie - Noise11.com

Bruce Dickinson’s the first solo album in 19 years ‘The Mandrake Project’ is an epic story that will be a Comic Book series and could be a movie and television series but it won’t be either of those.

Dickinson has discussed turning ‘The Mandrake Project’ into a movie or series but was talked out of it by his friend and Hollywood screenwriter Curt Sutter. Sutter wrote ‘Sons of Anarchy’.

Bruce tells Noise11.com, “He is an A-list writer. I ran the story of The Mandrake Project past him and said “what do you think’ and he said ‘it’s a great story’. So I said ‘should I send it to Netflix’ and he said ‘no, it will go in the bin like everything else’. He said ‘do a comic’. He said, ‘paper is cheap and movies are expensive. You’ll spend your whole life trying to get your project made and it will never be made’. He said ‘do a comic. It will be made and out there. It is basically a storyboard to a series or a movie. If people want to turn that into something they can but in the meantime your story will be out there’.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Bruce Dickinson:

Bruce has found that the workload for a comic is pretty intense as well. “Producing a 34-page comic every three months for three years is a lot of work,” he says.

‘The Mandrake Project’ reunites Bruce with longtime collaborator on his solo projects Roy Z. The band is also Bruce’s alternate band to Iron Maiden.

Roy Z Guitar (Halford)

Tanya O’Callaghan Bass

Dave Moreno Drums (Puddle of Mudd) (he was on Tyranny of Souls)

Mistheria Keyboards (Rob Halford)

‘The Mandrake’ Project’ will be released on 1 March 2024. Prior to that, check out the first single ‘’Afterglow of Ragnarok’.

