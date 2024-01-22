 Bruce Dickinson ‘The Mandrake Project’ Will Not Be A Series or Movie - Noise11.com
Bruce Dickinson ‘The Mandrake Project’ Will Not Be A Series or Movie

by Paul Cashmere on January 22, 2024

in News

Bruce Dickinson’s the first solo album in 19 years ‘The Mandrake Project’ is an epic story that will be a Comic Book series and could be a movie and television series but it won’t be either of those.

Dickinson has discussed turning ‘The Mandrake Project’ into a movie or series but was talked out of it by his friend and Hollywood screenwriter Curt Sutter. Sutter wrote ‘Sons of Anarchy’.

Bruce tells Noise11.com, “He is an A-list writer. I ran the story of The Mandrake Project past him and said “what do you think’ and he said ‘it’s a great story’. So I said ‘should I send it to Netflix’ and he said ‘no, it will go in the bin like everything else’. He said ‘do a comic’. He said, ‘paper is cheap and movies are expensive. You’ll spend your whole life trying to get your project made and it will never be made’. He said ‘do a comic. It will be made and out there. It is basically a storyboard to a series or a movie. If people want to turn that into something they can but in the meantime your story will be out there’.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Bruce Dickinson:

Bruce has found that the workload for a comic is pretty intense as well. “Producing a 34-page comic every three months for three years is a lot of work,” he says.

‘The Mandrake Project’ reunites Bruce with longtime collaborator on his solo projects Roy Z. The band is also Bruce’s alternate band to Iron Maiden.

Roy Z Guitar (Halford)
Tanya O’Callaghan Bass
Dave Moreno Drums (Puddle of Mudd) (he was on Tyranny of Souls)
Mistheria Keyboards (Rob Halford)

‘The Mandrake’ Project’ will be released on 1 March 2024. Prior to that, check out the first single ‘’Afterglow of Ragnarok’.

