Bruce Springsteen and Aerosmith Debut Albums Both Turn 50 On The Same Day - Noise11.com

‘Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.’ by Bruce Springsteen & The E Street and ‘Aerosmith’ by Aerosmith, turned 50 on 5 January 2023.
Both albums were debut albums and both albums were released on the same by the same record label Columbia Records.
The ‘Aerosmith’ album contained the track ‘Dream On’ which went on to become the showcase piece for their live shows to this day. ‘Aerosmith’ only reached number 21 on the US album chart but over time went on to sell over 2 million copies in the USA.
Aerosmith by Aerosmith
Side One
Make It
Somebody
Dream On
One Way Street
Side Two
Mama Kin
Write Me A Letter
Movin’ Out
Walkin’ The Dog
Bruce’s album failed to impact in America in its day. It wasn’t until his third album ‘Born To Run’ when fans connected with his music. ‘Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.’ peaked at number 60 in America but would also go on to sell over 2 million copies over time. Springsteen’s album was a goldmine of songs for other artists. Manfred Mann’s Earth Band grabbed ‘Blinded By The Light’ and turned it into a number one hit in the USA in 1976. They also covered ‘Spirit In the Night’ and ‘For You’.
David Bowie also cherry-picked the album, doing his own versions on ‘Growin’ Up’ and ‘It’s Hard To Be A Saint In The City’.
Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J. by Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
Side One
Blinded By The Light
Growin’ Up
Mary Queen of Arkansas
Does This Bus Stop at 82nd Street
Lost In The Flood
Side Two
The Angel
For You
Spirit In The Night
It’s Hard To Be A Saint In The City
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook