Bruce Springsteen and Aerosmith Debut Albums Both Turn 50 On The Same Day - Noise11.com

‘Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.’ by Bruce Springsteen & The E Street and ‘Aerosmith’ by Aerosmith, turned 50 on 5 January 2023.

Both albums were debut albums and both albums were released on the same by the same record label Columbia Records.

The ‘Aerosmith’ album contained the track ‘Dream On’ which went on to become the showcase piece for their live shows to this day. ‘Aerosmith’ only reached number 21 on the US album chart but over time went on to sell over 2 million copies in the USA.

Aerosmith by Aerosmith

Side One

Make It

Somebody

Dream On

One Way Street

Side Two

Mama Kin

Write Me A Letter

Movin’ Out

Walkin’ The Dog

Bruce’s album failed to impact in America in its day. It wasn’t until his third album ‘Born To Run’ when fans connected with his music. ‘Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.’ peaked at number 60 in America but would also go on to sell over 2 million copies over time. Springsteen’s album was a goldmine of songs for other artists. Manfred Mann’s Earth Band grabbed ‘Blinded By The Light’ and turned it into a number one hit in the USA in 1976. They also covered ‘Spirit In the Night’ and ‘For You’.

David Bowie also cherry-picked the album, doing his own versions on ‘Growin’ Up’ and ‘It’s Hard To Be A Saint In The City’.

Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J. by Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

Side One

Blinded By The Light

Growin’ Up

Mary Queen of Arkansas

Does This Bus Stop at 82nd Street

Lost In The Flood

Side Two

The Angel

For You

Spirit In The Night

It’s Hard To Be A Saint In The City

