Bruce Springsteen and Aerosmith Debut Albums Both Turn 50 On The Same Day - Noise11.com

Bruce Springsteen and Aerosmith Debut Albums Both Turn 50 On The Same Day

by Paul Cashmere on January 7, 2023

in News

‘Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.’ by Bruce Springsteen & The E Street and ‘Aerosmith’ by Aerosmith, turned 50 on 5 January 2023.

Both albums were debut albums and both albums were released on the same by the same record label Columbia Records.

The ‘Aerosmith’ album contained the track ‘Dream On’ which went on to become the showcase piece for their live shows to this day. ‘Aerosmith’ only reached number 21 on the US album chart but over time went on to sell over 2 million copies in the USA.

Aerosmith by Aerosmith

Side One
Make It
Somebody
Dream On
One Way Street

Side Two
Mama Kin
Write Me A Letter
Movin’ Out
Walkin’ The Dog

Bruce’s album failed to impact in America in its day. It wasn’t until his third album ‘Born To Run’ when fans connected with his music. ‘Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.’ peaked at number 60 in America but would also go on to sell over 2 million copies over time. Springsteen’s album was a goldmine of songs for other artists. Manfred Mann’s Earth Band grabbed ‘Blinded By The Light’ and turned it into a number one hit in the USA in 1976. They also covered ‘Spirit In the Night’ and ‘For You’.

David Bowie also cherry-picked the album, doing his own versions on ‘Growin’ Up’ and ‘It’s Hard To Be A Saint In The City’.

Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J. by Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

Side One
Blinded By The Light
Growin’ Up
Mary Queen of Arkansas
Does This Bus Stop at 82nd Street
Lost In The Flood

Side Two
The Angel
For You
Spirit In The Night
It’s Hard To Be A Saint In The City

