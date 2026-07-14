 Bryan Adams Announces 2027 Australian And New Zealand Arena Tour With Natalie Imbruglia - Noise11 Music News
Bryan Adams at Rod Laver Arena 6 Feb 2024 photo by Richard Nicholson supplied by Frontier Touring

Bryan Adams at Rod Laver Arena 6 Feb 2024 photo by Richard Nicholson supplied by Frontier Touring

Bryan Adams Announces 2027 Australian And New Zealand Arena Tour With Natalie Imbruglia

by Noise11.com on July 14, 2026

in Live,News

Bryan Adams will return to Australia and New Zealand in February and March 2027 for a new arena tour supporting his latest studio album Roll With The Punches, with Australian singer Natalie Imbruglia joining every date as special guest.

by Paul Cashmere

Bryan Adams has confirmed a seven date Australian and New Zealand arena tour for February and March 2027, marking his first return to the region since his extensive 2025 run.

The tour supports Adams’ 16th studio album, Roll With The Punches, and continues a global touring schedule that has seen the Canadian rock artist perform extensively across multiple continents. According to the tour announcement, Adams completed around 140 shows during 2025 and is scheduled to continue touring the United States, Canada and Europe through 2026 before returning to Australia and New Zealand.

Across a career spanning more than four decades, Adams has built one of rock’s most recognisable catalogues. Songs including Summer of ’69, (Everything I Do) I Do It For You, Heaven, Run To You, Cuts Like A Knife, 18 Til I Die, Please Forgive Me, Have You Ever Really Loved A Woman and When You’re Gone remain staples of his live performances and continue to attract multi-generational audiences.

The forthcoming tour follows Adams’ successful 2025 visit, which drew strong attendances across Australia and New Zealand. His career achievements extend beyond commercial success, with a Grammy Award for Best Rock Performance, 16 Grammy nominations, three Academy Award nominations, five Golden Globe nominations, numerous American Music Awards and Juno Awards, as well as being appointed a Companion of the Order of Canada.

Joining Adams on all dates is Australian singer-songwriter Natalie Imbruglia, whose international breakthrough came with her 1997 debut album Left of the Middle. The album sold more than seven million copies worldwide and featured Torn, which remains one of Australia’s most enduring pop recordings and has been recognised as the most-played song on Australian radio since 1990.

Imbruglia has since released five additional studio albums, including 2021’s Firebird, which reached the UK Top 10. Her next album, Algorithm, is scheduled for release on 4 September 2026 following performances in Mexico and a series of UK and European festival appearances earlier in the year.

The pairing brings together two artists whose careers peaked during the 1990s while continuing to maintain international touring and recording schedules. Adams remains one of the most successful touring artists of his generation, while Imbruglia continues to balance recording, live performance and international appearances.

Frontier Touring has scheduled all performances as licensed all ages events. Frontier Members will have access to a 48 hour presale beginning Friday 17 July at 12.00pm local time, subject to allocation availability. General public tickets go on sale from Monday 20 July at 12.00pm local time.

Tour Dates
Tuesday 23 February, Perth, RAC Arena
Friday 26 February, Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena
Monday 1 March, Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Thursday 4 March, Adelaide, Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Friday 5 March, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
Wednesday 10 March, Auckland, Spark Arena
Friday 12 March, Christchurch, Wolfbrook Arena

Ticket Details
Frontier Members Presale: From Friday 17 July, 12.00pm local time for 48 hours or until allocation is exhausted.
General Public On Sale: Monday 20 July, 12.00pm local time.

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