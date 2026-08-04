Daniel Caesar Adds Australian And Latin American Dates To Son Of Spergy World Tour - Noise11 Music News

Daniel Caesar has expanded his Son Of Spergy Tour with Australian and Latin American dates, bringing his first headline arena tour to Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane in November 2026 following the release of his fourth studio album.

by Paul Cashmere

Daniel Caesar has announced the Australian leg of his Son Of Spergy Tour, with the Canadian R&B artist scheduled to perform headline arena shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane in November 2026. The dates extend a global tour that began in Asia and is currently moving through North America, with further performances planned across Europe, the UK and Latin America.

The Australian run will begin on Thursday 5 November at Afterpay Arena in Sydney, followed by a performance at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Sunday 8 November and a final Australian show at Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Thursday 12 November.

The tour supports Caesar’s fourth studio album, Son Of Spergy, released through Republic Records on 24 October 2025. The album represents a significant career milestone for the Toronto-born singer and songwriter, becoming his first Top 10 album on the Billboard 200 chart and reaching number one on the Billboard R&B Albums chart.

Caesar’s expansion into Australian and Latin American markets follows the launch of his largest global touring production to date. The Son Of Spergy Tour began with performances across Asia in May 2026 before moving into North America, where Caesar is currently undertaking a run of arena dates including multiple sold-out shows in his hometown of Toronto.

The Australian announcement places Caesar among a new generation of R&B artists transitioning from intimate venues to major arena stages. His catalogue, built around themes of relationships, identity, faith and personal growth, has developed a worldwide audience through streaming success and collaborations with artists including H.E.R., Bon Iver, Justin Bieber, Giveon, Kali Uchis and Brandy.

Son Of Spergy continues Caesar’s exploration of family, self-reflection and reconciliation. The album’s title references his father, Norwill Simmonds, who appears on the record alongside a group of collaborators including Sampha, Bon Iver, Yebba, Blood Orange and 646yf4t.

The album’s release followed Caesar’s previous studio albums, Freudian (2017), Case Study 01 (2019) and Never Enough (2023), extending a career that has seen him become one of Canada’s most recognised contemporary R&B performers.

The Australian dates will follow Caesar’s previously announced North American shows and his European and UK performances, including concerts in London, Manchester, Amsterdam, Brussels, Paris and Cologne. The Latin American leg will continue after Australia, with performances scheduled in Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru and Chile.

Tickets for the Australian shows will be available through a series of presales beginning Wednesday 5 August at 1pm local time, with general public tickets going on sale Friday 7 August at 2pm local time via Live Nation.

The Australian Son Of Spergy Tour dates are:

Thurs 5 November, Sydney, Afterpay Arena

Sun 8 November, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Thurs 12 November, Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Caesar’s latest album has been accompanied by a series of career achievements. In 2026, he received the International Achievement Award at the JUNO Awards, while Son Of Spergy earned the JUNO Award for Best Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year. Caesar also received the Songwriter of the Year award at the ceremony.

The album’s central themes are connected to Caesar’s relationship with his family and his changing perspective on adulthood. At 30 years old, he has described the record as an examination of his connection with his father and his own understanding of responsibility, purpose and personal growth.

“I have a lot of respect for my dad, and I hold him in high regard. The album is about me realizing that I am exactly like him,” Caesar said. “In that sense, it’s about having patience, respect, and admiration for myself.”

Recorded largely in Jamaica, Son Of Spergy features contributions from his father Norwill Simmonds, a gospel singer who influenced Caesar’s early musical development. The album also includes guest appearances from Sampha, Bon Iver, Yebba, Blood Orange and 646yf4t.

Before the album’s release, Caesar introduced the project through a series of unexpected public performances in parks across North America, including Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Bozeman, Los Angeles, Houston and Atlanta. The performances allowed him to preview material from the album in a more intimate setting before moving into the larger-scale Son Of Spergy Tour.

Born Ashton Dumar Norwill Simmonds in Toronto in 1995, Caesar developed his musical identity through gospel, soul and contemporary R&B influences. Raised in Oshawa, Ontario, he grew up singing in his father’s church before beginning to establish himself through independent releases.

His early EPs, Praise Break (2014) and Pilgrim’s Paradise (2015), introduced Caesar’s distinctive vocal style and introspective songwriting. The latter project helped build his international profile before he released his debut studio album, Freudian, in 2017.

Freudian became a breakthrough release, featuring collaborations with H.E.R., Kali Uchis, Syd and Charlotte Day Wilson. The album earned Grammy Award nominations, while the song “Best Part” with H.E.R. won the Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance in 2019.

Caesar followed with Case Study 01 in 2019, an album that featured collaborations with artists including Brandy, Pharrell Williams, John Mayer and Jacob Collier. In 2021, he gained his first number one single on the Billboard Hot 100 through his contribution to Justin Bieber’s “Peaches” alongside Giveon.

His third studio album, Never Enough, was released in 2023 and continued his progression as a songwriter and collaborator. Caesar also contributed vocals and songwriting to Tyler, The Creator’s 2024 album CHROMAKOPIA, further expanding his role beyond his own recordings.

With Son Of Spergy, Caesar has continued to build on a catalogue that connects traditional R&B influences with contemporary production. The album’s focus on family, faith and self-examination has shaped both the recording and the live presentation of the project.

The move to arena venues represents a new stage in Caesar’s touring career. While R&B artists have historically built audiences through club and theatre performances, streaming-era success has allowed performers such as Caesar to develop global followings capable of supporting larger concert productions.

His Australian dates will mark Caesar’s return to the country as a headline arena performer, reflecting the international growth of his audience following the release of Son Of Spergy.

The tour also highlights the continued global reach of contemporary R&B, with Caesar extending the album campaign across multiple continents rather than focusing solely on traditional North American markets.

Following the Australian performances, Caesar will continue into Latin America with shows in Bogotá, São Paulo, Buenos Aires, Lima and Santiago, completing the current schedule for the Son Of Spergy Tour.

Daniel Caesar’s Son Of Spergy Tour will bring the singer’s latest album to Australian arenas in November 2026. The shows will mark his largest Australian headline performances to date and form part of a worldwide tour that continues through the second half of the year.

Ticket Details

The Live Nation presale begins Thursday 6 August at 2pm and runs until Friday 7 August at 1pm local time.

General public tickets go on sale Friday 7 August at 2pm local time via Live Nation.

Tracklisting

Son Of Spergy

Rain Down (Feat. Sampha)

Have A Baby (With Me)

Call On Me

Baby Blue (Feat. Norwill Simmonds)

Root Of All Evil

Who Knows

Moon (Feat. Bon Iver)

Touching God (Feat. Yebba & Blood Orange)

Sign Of The Times

Emily’s Song

No More Loving (On Women I Don’t Love) (Feat. 646yf4t)

Sins Of The Father (Feat. Bon Iver)

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