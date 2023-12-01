By The C Adjusts Torquay Event With Jimmy Barnes Still Out of Action - Noise11.com

As Jimmy Barnes is still recovering from bacterial pneumonia, A Barnes supergroup and Jon Stevens have been announced as last minute replacement.

The Jimmy Barnes All-Star Band will feature Mahalia Barnes, Ian Moss, Jon Stevens, Daryl Braithwaite and more surprises.

Jon Stevens and band will also perform a full set of their own.

The Living End, Birds of Tokyo, Pete Murray, Kasey Chambers and Sam + Sam will also perform at Saturday’s By The C in Torquay.

Jimmy Barnes is on the mend after being taking to hospital earlier this week. He was diagnosed with bacterial pneumonia but is under doctor’s orders to stay off work until he recovers.

By The C is this Saturday 2 December 2023 at Torquay Common, Torquay.

https://www.bythec.com.au

