Check Out John Mellencamp’s New Song ‘The Eyes of Portland’ - Noise11.com

John Mellencamp will release his 25th album ‘Orpheus Descending’ on June 16. Here’s another preview of what to expect with ‘The Eyes of Portland’.

John shared ‘Hey God’ in April.

John Mellencamp has been one of the most prolific of the heritage acts with new albums in 2001, 2003, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022.

‘Orpheus Descending’ was produced by Mellencamp and recorded at his own Belmont Mall Studio.

The album release date Is June 16, 2023.

TRACK LIST

ORPHEUS DESCENDING

1. Hey God

2. The Eyes Of Portland

3. Land Of The So Called Free

4. The Kindness Of Lovers

5. Amen

6. Orpheus Descending

7. Understated Reverence

8. One More Trick

9. Lightning And Luck

10. Perfect World

11. Backbone

TOUR DATES

May 15—Embassy Theatre—Ft. Wayne, IN

May 16—Embassy Theatre—Ft. Wayne, IN

May 17—Palace Theatre—Columbus, OH

May 19—Peace Center—Greenville, SC

May 20—DPAC—Durham, NC

May 22—Benedum Center—Pittsburgh, PA

May 23—Benedum Center—Pittsburgh, PA

May 25—Playhouse Square—Cleveland, OH

May 26—Playhouse Square—Cleveland, OH

June 2—The Lyric—Baltimore, MD

June 3—Kimmel Cultural Center—Philadelphia, PA

June 5—Beacon Theatre—New York, NY

June 6—Beacon Theatre—New York, NY

June 7—Beacon Theatre—New York, NY

June 9—Beacon Theatre—New York, NY

June 10—Boch Center-Wang Theatre—Boston, MA

June 11—Providence Performing Arts Center—Providence, RI

June 13—Palace Theatre—Albany, NY

June 14—Landmark Theatre—Syracuse, NY

June 16—Shea’s Performing Arts Center—Buffalo, NY

June 17—Masonic Temple Theatre—Detroit, MI

June 19—Massey Hall—Toronto, ON

June 21—Devos Performance Hall—Grand Rapids, MI

June 23—Morris Performing Arts Center—South Bend, IN

June 24—Morris Performing Arts Center—South Bend, IN

June 26—The Riverside Theater—Milwaukee, WI

June 27—The Riverside Theater—Milwaukee, WI

