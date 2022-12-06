 Cheers Star Kirstie Alley Dies At Age 71 - Noise11.com
Kirstie Alley in Cheers

Kirstie Alley in Cheers

Cheers Star Kirstie Alley Dies At Age 71

by Paul Cashmere on December 6, 2022

in News

Kirstie Alley, star of the sitcoms Cheers, Veronica’s Closet and Kirstie, has died after a battle with cancer at age 71.

Kirstie’s family issued the following statement:

Kirstie made her name playing Rebecca Howe in Cheers alongside Ted Danson, Woody Harrelson and Kelsey Grammer between 1987 and 1993. She starred in her own show ‘Veronica’s Closet’, written from Friends creator David Crane, for three seasons from 1997 to 2000. Her last starring role was in ‘Kirstie’, a sitcom about an award winning actress who discovers her long lost son. It was axed after one season.

Cheers earned Kirstie Alley a Golden Globe for Best Actress for Cheers, a People’s Choice Award for Favorite Female Performer and an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy. She also won a People Choice Award for favorite Female Performer in a New Television Series for Veronica’s Closet.

Kirstie Alley was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1995.

