Cher To Release Her First Ever Christmas Album - Noise11.com

Cher in Melbourne 2005 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Cher To Release Her First Ever Christmas Album

by Paul Cashmere on September 8, 2023

in News

Cher will release her first ever Christmas album ‘Christmas’ for Christmas (well, when else?).

Cher has had various Christmas songs over the years but this will be the first album to her name. ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) with Rosie O’Donnell was on Rosei’s Christmas album of 1999.

Sonny and Cher had a Christmas DVD sourced from their TV shows.

Cher’s last album was the ABBA covers record ‘Dancing Queen’ in 2018. Her last album of original songs was ‘Closer To The Truth’ in 2013.

