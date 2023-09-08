Cher To Release Her First Ever Christmas Album - Noise11.com

Cher will release her first ever Christmas album ‘Christmas’ for Christmas (well, when else?).

Cher has had various Christmas songs over the years but this will be the first album to her name. ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) with Rosie O’Donnell was on Rosei’s Christmas album of 1999.

Sonny and Cher had a Christmas DVD sourced from their TV shows.

Cher’s last album was the ABBA covers record ‘Dancing Queen’ in 2018. Her last album of original songs was ‘Closer To The Truth’ in 2013.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

