 Cher Told To Settle Conservatorship - Noise11.com
Cher in Melbourne 2005 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Cher Told To Settle Conservatorship

by Music-News.com on March 8, 2024

in News

Cher and her son have been asked to reach an agreement.

Cher’s bid for a conservatorship over her son Elijah Blue Allman’s finances was rejected in January, but now they’ve been granted a three-month grace period to try to reach an agreement outside the court.

Cher originally requested she be granted a conservatorship over Allman’s financial trust in December 2023, arguing, via her lawyers, “she feared that her son would not be alive within the year” if he was left in control of his money.

This was because, her lawyers said, Allman had a “history of drug use” a “schizoaffective disorder” diagnosis.

However, that bid was denied as Allman returned a clean drug test and appeared to have successfully managed his finances

Allman’s lawyers said this week they believe Cher intends to drag out the process until he can no longer afford to pay for legal representation.

“We are concerned that this is an effort to continue this case further and further until Mr. Allman is left dry,” Steven Bremer, Allman’s attorney said on Wednesday.

Bremer added he could not see how the two parties could come to an agreement independently.

“This is not like a family law matter where several issues need to be resolved,” he said. “There is one issue and that is the conservatorship of my client… I’m not certain what middle ground we can find.”

music-news.com

