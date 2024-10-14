Cliff Richard To Bring ‘Can’t Stop Me Now’ To Australia in 2025 - Noise11.com

Cliff Richard will tour Australia in 2025 just after he turns 85 years old.

Cliff had his first hit in 1958 with ‘Move It’.

He continued to have number one hits in the 60s then the 70s and the 80s and 90s.

One of Cliff’s biggest hits, 1980’s ‘Dreamin’ was written by Leo Sayer.

Even as recently as 2018 Cliff had a number one hit in the UK with ‘Rise Up’.

And just for the fun of it here is Living Doll with The Young Ones.

CLIFF RICHARD ‘CAN’T STOP ME NOW’ AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES 2025:Saturday 1st NovemberRiverside Theatre – Perth Convention & Exhibition Centre, Perth WA

Tuesday 4th November

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide SA

Thursday 6th & Friday 7th November

Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Sunday 9th & Monday 10th November

Sydney State Theatre, Sydney NSW

Wednesday 12th November

Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre, Brisbane QLD

PRE-SALE:

Wednesday 16th October 1.00pm local time > Friday 18th October 9.00am local time

GENERAL PUBLIC ONSALE:

Friday 18th October 10.00am local time

