Clutch Announce First Australian Headline Tour In A Decade With Corrosion Of Conformity - Noise11 Music News

American hard rock veterans Clutch will return to Australia in January 2027 for their first headline tour in 10 years, joined by fellow heavy music pioneers Corrosion Of Conformity for a five-date run that also includes an appearance at Adelaide’s Froth & Fury Festival.

by Paul Cashmere

Clutch will return to Australian stages in January 2027 for their first headline tour in a decade, bringing long-time contemporaries Corrosion Of Conformity for a series of shows celebrating two of the most enduring names in American heavy music. The tour comes as Clutch prepare to release their fourteenth studio album, their first full-length record since 2022’s Sunrise On Slaughter Beach, while Corrosion Of Conformity return with new material following the release of Good God / Baad Man earlier this year.

The announcement marks Clutch’s first Australian headline visit since 2017 and reunites local audiences with a band that has built its reputation through more than three decades of constant touring, independent operation and an evolving catalogue that crosses hard rock, blues, stoner rock and classic heavy metal.

Corrosion Of Conformity will also be making their first Australian appearance since 2020. The pairing brings together two groups whose careers have developed alongside the evolution of modern heavy music, with both maintaining loyal international followings despite operating largely outside the commercial mainstream.

By the time the tour begins in Fremantle on 23 January, Clutch are expected to have released their as yet untitled fourteenth studio album. The record follows Sunrise On Slaughter Beach, released in 2022, and continues a catalogue that stretches back more than 30 years.

Formed in Germantown, Maryland in 1991, Clutch has maintained the same core line-up throughout its career, with vocalist Neil Fallon, guitarist Tim Sult, bassist Dan Maines and drummer Jean-Paul Gaster remaining together since the band’s earliest years. After establishing themselves through relentless touring during the early 1990s, the group released its debut album, Transnational Speedway League, in 1993 before gaining wider attention with its self-titled second album in 1995.

Over the following decades, Clutch continued to expand its audience through albums including The Elephant Riders, Pure Rock Fury, Blast Tyrant, Earth Rocker, Psychic Warfare and Book Of Bad Decisions. The band has also become notable for operating its own independent label, Weathermaker Music, since 2008, allowing it to retain creative control over its recordings and extensive catalogue.

The forthcoming Australian dates coincide with another active period for the band. Throughout 2025 and 2026, Clutch continued writing and recording new material while maintaining an extensive international touring schedule. Frontman Neil Fallon has previously said the group deliberately avoided rushing the next album, preferring to complete the record only when the material met the band’s own expectations.

Corrosion Of Conformity arrives with a similarly significant legacy. Since forming in North Carolina during the early 1980s, the band has played an influential role in shaping crossover punk, thrash, sludge metal, southern rock and heavy metal.

Albums including Blind, Deliverance, Wiseblood and America’s Volume Dealer helped establish Corrosion Of Conformity as one of the defining American heavy acts of its generation. Wiseblood also featured one of James Hetfield’s rare guest appearances outside Metallica on the track Man Or Ash.

Earlier this year the band released its eleventh studio album, Good God / Baad Man, extending a recording career that has now spanned more than four decades.

Both Clutch and Corrosion Of Conformity will also perform at Adelaide’s Froth & Fury Festival, with the headline concerts providing Australian audiences an opportunity to see the two bands together in theatre venues across four capital cities before the festival appearance.

For Australian heavy music fans, the tour brings together two American acts whose influence extends across multiple generations of rock and metal musicians. While their styles developed along different paths, both bands have built careers on consistent touring, long-term artistic independence and recordings that have continued to evolve rather than repeat earlier successes.

Tour Dates

Sat, Jan 23, Fremantle, Metropolis

Mon, Jan 25, Brisbane, Eatons Hill Hotel

Wed, Jan 27, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Fri, Jan 29, Melbourne, Forum Theatre

Sat, Jan 30, Adelaide, Froth & Fury Festival

Ticket Details

Pre-sale: Wednesday, July 22, 10.00am to Thursday, July 23, 9.00am local time

General On Sale: Thursday, July 23, 10.00am local time

Pre-sale registration: teamwrktouring.com/tours/clutch-australian-tour

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